The New England Patriots have been looking for ways to improve throughout this offseason on the heels of their run to the Super Bowl in 2026. One of the biggest areas of need that was exposed in that game against the Seattle Seahawks was the Patriots' lack of protection for Drake Maye.

On Monday afternoon, the Patriots made an addition in free agency to help out in that department.

“The #Patriots are signing OL James Hudson to a 1-year deal, source said, as the former #Giants OL will add depth,” reported Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

At this point, it wouldn't appear likely that Hudson will start in New England next year, but Cincinnati Bearcats star and fourth round pick of the 2021 NFL Draft will give the Patriots some depth along the offensive line.

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Will Campbell received the brunt of the criticism in the wake of New England's Super Bowl collapse last year, as he gave up relentless pressure from the Seahawks' defense and is likely to be moved to a new position along the offensive line heading into 2026.

However, he was not the only member of the unit that struggled to hold up in protection for Drake Maye, who suffered one of the worst games of his professional career at a suboptimal time in the Super Bowl, despite padding his stats in the fourth quarter.

In any case, as the free agency period winds down, the Patriots will now begin to turn their attention to the upcoming NFL Draft, which is slated to take place in late April from Pittsburgh.