The Kansas City Chiefs have won the last two Super Bowls. They are trying to win their third straight Lombardi Trophy. If they do accomplish that feat, then they will be the first team to ever win three Super Bowls in a row. Head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are almost certainly Hall of Famers. Tight end Travis Kelce will likely join them, and he's aware of what other fans think of the Chiefs. He joked about it to the media at Super Bowl LIX Opening Night, including FOX Sports' Henry McKenna.

“Travis Kelce: ‘People hate the Chiefs? I didn't know that,'” posted McKenna on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday night.

It's fair to say that even though Kansas City has plenty of fans, they likely have more haters at the moment. Whenever a team wins too much, opposing fans (and sometimes even fans of the team) can turn against them. Too much success can apparently be a bad thing. However, it doesn't seem like the thoughts of opposing fans is affecting Kelce, and likely isn't affecting his teammates either. As they look to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles for the second time in three years, Kansas City knows all too well how to block out the noise. That will serve them well once again come Sunday.

Can Chiefs three-peat on Sunday night?

That is the main question on the minds of every football fan in the world. Based on their accomplishments and popularity, the Chiefs seem to be everywhere. Kelce, Mahomes and Reid in particular. It's fun to see them display sides of themselves that most people wouldn't see on a normal basis. Although most football fans are envious of Kansas City and its' success, another thing is also clear: those fans wish that their teams had the level of success that the Chiefs have sustained since Reid was hired as head coach.

It's rather fitting that the Chiefs could set this record against Philadelphia. The Eagles gave Reid his first gig as a head coach. After he was fired by Philly owner Jeffrey Lurie, he landed with Kansas City. He's been sporting red and yellow ever since. Winning yet another Lombardi Trophy, especially over the team that let him go, would likely taste just a little sweeter for Reid. As for the fans that don't care for Kansas City's success? They might have a bit more to be upset about come late Sunday evening.