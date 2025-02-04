Given all of the controversy surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs and referees, it was inevitable that someone would get asked about it. However, instead of a reporter asking Kelce about refs, the Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce played switch-a-roo and asked the media his burning question about referees, per FOX Sports: NFL on X.

“If I could ask the media one question: Why are you guys leaning into this whole ref thing? You know what I mean, like why are you guys leaning into it? That's all I got, though,” Kelce said.

For NFL fans who feel refs favor the Chiefs, there have been a few figures who've shut down those rumors quickly.

Sure, Roger Goodell could've lied about how games get officiated, but with how many people are involved with NFL operations across the league, that would be quite the secret for all those people to keep under wraps.

Winner fatigue aiding Chiefs' referee rumors

With this controversy being a bit silly — especially to Kelce — it was his dying wish to learn why media members kept the rumor fueled for so long.

If the rumor got spread in a post on some underground NFL message board, that'd be more expected.

But, when the commissioner of the NFL has to come out and publically say that games aren't rigged in favor of the Chiefs, that's a problem.

Sure, allegations from fans on the matter aren't too incriminating, but with MLB umpires getting terminated for ties to sportsbooks, could an NFL official be next?

While the Chiefs have had instances where calls appeared to favor them in critical moments of games, that's not something specific to just Kansas City.

Do the Chiefs get calls that look a little suspicious in the moment? Yes.

Do other teams in the NFL get calls that look a little suspicious in the moment? Yes.

The more likely scenario is that the Chiefs are just a highly talented football team coached by an incredible head coach.

If these calls were happening to the New York Giants, there would likely be very little outcry at all.

But, since it's the team preparing for a chance to three-peat in the Super Bowl, fans are up in arms.

This is something seen across all sports.

Once a team succeeds multiple times in a set period of time, fans get winner fatigue from seeing them win over and over.

However, based on his question to reporters, it appears that Kelce has had enough of the ref talk. The Chiefs are on the welcome mat of NFL history, and fans claim that refs help them get there.

While it's probably frustrating for a Chiefs player to hear this, Kelce at least got to ask the questions this time.