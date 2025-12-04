Travis Kelce is bringing in the Christmas cheer in a new video for the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the annual holiday video, the Chiefs' tight end is “Kelce on the Shelfie,” a nod to the classic Elf on the Shelf game. During the video, a claymation version of the Kelce, who is causing trouble as his teammates are away.

The video also features Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, as the narrator.

“‘Twas the month before Christmas, almost the Thanksgiving game. When the Chiefs found an elf, one that needed a name,” Donna begins the narration.

Donna notes that the elf requested to be named “Kelce on a Shelfie,” and “from that moment on, he was part of the team,” Donna continues. “It was match made in heaven, almost like a dream! The team up and left for they had a game to play, but the elf had big plans while they were away.”

The short is titled Merry Mischief and premieres on Dec. 24.

“The holidays have always been about bringing people together, and there’s nothing quite like the energy in Chiefs Kingdom this time of year,” said Chiefs President Mark Donovan in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

Article Continues Below

“Christmas gives us a unique opportunity to unite our fans, celebrate our community, and create moments that last forever,” he continued. “With ‘Merry Mischief' and a full month of holiday fun, we’re embracing everything that makes this team and this city so special.”

The Chiefs are just coming off of their Thanksgiving Day loss to the Dallas Cowboys 28-31 and are currently 6-6 record this season. Their next game will be on Dec. 7 against the Houston Texans. The Chiefs will also play on Christmas Day against the Denver Broncos.

Take a look at the short below: