The AFC West has been the Kansas City Cheifs' division to lose for the entirety of Patrick Mahomes' career. However, the first two weeks of the NFL season would suggest that their dominance is over. There is plenty of time for Kansas City to overcome their early struggles. Even if they do, the Los Angeles Chargers, led by John Harbaugh and Justin Herbert, stand in their way.

The Chargers handed the Chiefs their first loss of the season after a 27-21 thriller in Sao Paolo, Brazil. Herbert, Harbaugh and Co. followed that victory up with a convincing 20-6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on the road. Technically, that was Los Angeles' first road win of the season, but it has not had a game in SoFi Stadium yet this season. Despite that, they have been elite.

When it comes to the NFL playoff race, arguably no team is better positioned to secure a spot than the Chargers. Through two games, they are 2-0 against divisional opponents, giving the team some significant breathing room. It does not look like Herbert has even hit his stride yet this season. Harbaugh said that he wants to cut his quarterback loose this season, it it has worked so far.

A lot has been made of the Chiefs' start to the 2025 season. Mahomes is without Xavier Worthy thanks to an inadvertent injury on his first offensive series of the year. They went to Brazil to kick off the season and then battled with the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. However, the Chargers' beginning to the season is cause for concern in Kansas City.

Herbert's big game resume is not great, even with Harbaugh. In a playoff setting, the Chiefs might still have an advantage. However, their time at the top has come to an end.

The Chargers' age has them poised to stay on top for years to come

The Chargers brought some balance to their team this offseason. Los Angeles re-acquired Keenan Allen to balance the receiving corps and added Najee Harris to pair with rookie running back Omarion Hampton. The result has been an young roster that flies around the field on both sides of the ball. If the Chargers can secure an AFC West title this season, it could be the first of many.

Los Angeles has one of the youngest rosters in the NFL with an average age of just over 25 years old. A lot of teams that are that young often struggle when the lights get bright. However, Harbaugh's experience coaching at Michigan is an asset that most other NFL coaches do not have at their disposal. The veteran coach is as youthful as ever and his energy has seeped into the team.

At its core, Los Angeles has four key leaders this season; Herbert, Ladd McConkey, Derwin James Jr., and Joe Alt. One thing that all three of those players have in common is the fact that all of them are under 30 years old. All four of them have a chance to grow into a dominant team together, especially when Rashawn Slater comes back to the Chargers from his injury.

Dominant teams in the NFL have a star core and great coaching. All the pieces are in place for Los Angeles to take the Chiefs' place in the AFC West. Kansas City's age is becoming a big concern as each season goes by. The Chargers took advantage of the Chiefs' slow start and are in position to have a chokehold on the division both now and for the foreseeable future.

Jim Harbaugh has unlocked the best version of Justin Herbert

Ever since he entered the NFL, Herbert has had one key weakness that critics have feasted on. He has all the talent in the world for a quarterback, but his game lacks the refinement of a Mahomes or Joe Burrow. Herbert has had issues conforming his ability into an NFL system. However, Harbaugh has given him the freedom to be himself and thrive doing what he does best.

Last year, Herbert finished the regular season with 23 passing touchdowns and three interceptions. Adding in his performance so far this season, his TD-INT ratio is 10:1. If he can keep that up, it will be one of the best two-year stretches for a quarterback in league history. The biggest change in Herbert's career since 2023 was Harbaugh. The pair look like a match made in heaven.

Harbaugh has been supportive of Herbert ever since he arrived in Los Angeles. Through two games this season, the quarterback has thrived in the Chargers' offensive, commanding the game while remaining opportunistic with throws down the field. Finding the perfect mix gives Los Angeles the ability to demoralize opponents every week. The best part? They're still getting better.

The Chiefs' dominance began with an offensive explosion that grew into all-around dominance. If the Chargers remain on their current trajectory, Los Angeles could be at the beginnings of a dynasty of their own in the AFC West and beyond.