Though Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy made history in regards to his college football program in Super Bowl 59, the team would lose to the Philadelphia Eagles in ultra-disappointing fashion, 40-22. After the crushing loss for the Chiefs in the Super Bowl after winning the prior two years, Worthy would take to social media to give a message about his first year in the NFL coming to a close.

If there was one bright spot for Kansas City, it was Worthy who caught eight passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns, with him being the first former Texas Longhorn to score in the Super Bowl. Worthy would say on X, formerly Twitter, that he is “beyond blessed” for his rookie season to include a Super Bowl appearance despite the outcome.

“Super Bowl appearance rookie year beyond blessed appreciate my dawgs man going out there and going to war all season but this isn’t the end,” Worthy said. “This is nothing but motivation and something to build on in the offseason.”

There is no doubt that the Eagles defense was pressuring Mahomes all night, which led to six sacks and the star quarterback throwing two interceptions under duress, one returned for a touchdown.

“These defenses are going to continue to get better and better, and so I have to get better, and so I take a lot of ownership in that,” Mahomes said via The Athletic. “… I can’t make bad plays worse, and I think that’s something that you saw (Sunday) is that there’s times when guys aren’t open and I need to throw the ball away or check it down and let the other guys make plays happen.”

Chiefs' Xavier Worthy on the wide receiver room

While Worthy seems to be part of the team's future, other Chiefs receivers like DeAndre Hopkins, Hollywood Brown, and Juju Smith-Schister, could be elsewhere come next season.

“This might be my last time playing with them, some of them — might be their last game, trades happen,” Worthy said. “These guys really helped me out a lot, just on my development as a man and as a player in this league. This knowledge they gave me to learn and keep building my rookie year, I just really appreciate them for that.”

It was shocking for most to see how much the Eagles dominated the line of scrimmage against the Chiefs, as even a simple four-man pressure would get at Mahomes rather than a blitz.

“In order to make a team blitz, you have to be able to beat what they’re showing, and that’s what we didn’t do — especially in the first half,” Mahomes said. “We made some good adjustments (at) halftime and came out better, but it was almost too late. The momentum had kind of flipped in (the Eagles’) favor, (because of) how they play and how they can run the football and control the clock with Jalen (Hurts) making big third-down conversions. It kind of put our defense in a really bad spot.”

“And so, when you’re in these big games, you have to play better from the beginning. And that’s stuff that I hope to continue to work on and continue to get better at.”

Kansas City looks to bounce back in a huge way next season in 2025-26.