Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy represented his alma mater in the Super Bowl with pride on Sunday night. And he showed it by making history for the program.

It happened during the third quarter of Super Bowl 59, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs down 34-0 to the Philadelphia Eagles. He caught a 24-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, scoring the touchdown to prevent the first-ever shutout in Super Bowl history.

With the touchdown, he became the first Longhorn in history to score one in the Super Bowl.

Worthy finished the game with eight catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns. However, his efforts weren't enough as the Chiefs lost 40-22 to the Eagles.

Xavier Worthy, Chiefs look to retool in 2025 offseason

Xavier Worthy can be happy with representing the Texas Longhorns in the Super Bowl with a strong performance. However, the loss will have him and the Kansas City Chiefs enter the offseason without a ring.

Worthy finished his first year in the NFL in convincing fashion. In the regular season, he caught 59 passes for 638 yards and six touchdowns. In the playoffs, he made 19 receptions for 287 yards and three touchdowns.

Worthy asserted himself to become an active target for Patrick Mahomes, who relied on the rookie receiver as injuries plagued the receiving corps. Starter Rashee Rice suffered a season-ending injury in Week 4 and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was out until the last two regular season games. This limited the potency of the Chiefs offense.

Nonetheless, the Chiefs showcased resilience by finishing 15-2 in the regular season and returning to the championship game for the third straight time. While missing the chance to three-peat for the first time in Super Bowl history, the team has shown they are not going anywhere when it comes to being title contenders.

The Chiefs begin their offseason as they look to return to full strength and reclaim the throne as champions heading into the 2025 campaign.