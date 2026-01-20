The Kansas City Chiefs are filling out their coaching staff, and all signs point to Eric Bieniemy returning as the offensive coordinator. And here is what Albert Breer is hearing about Andy Reid’s plan for the return of Bieniemy, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Eric Bieniemy’s potential return to Kansas City is interesting,” Breer wrote. “As I understand it, Andy Reid would like to have Bieniemy on his 2026 staff, adding a layer of accountability, and may need to use the coordinator title to get him out of Chicago. Where that leaves Nagy, who’s on an expiring contract, is another layer to all of it. And Mike Kafka, who Reid loves, could be another piece of the equation. Reid has spoken glowingly of Kafka to teams considering him as a coordinator candidate.”

What did Eric Bieniemy bring to the Chiefs?

The Chiefs moved the football with consistency under Bieniemy. They were No. 6 or better in points and yards in all five of his seasons as the team’s offensive coordinator. And they finished first in yards three times and first in points twice.

Now that’s a solid resume. It makes sense Reid would want Bieniemy back. With Matt Nagy in that role for three years, the Chiefs cracked the top 10 in yards or points only one time.

It certainly piqued the interest of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, according to ESPN. He spoke about the qualities that the Chiefs need. And Mahomes learned many of those things from Bieniemy.

“For me, I just want someone that loves football, that cares about football, that wants to give everything they can to win, to hold people accountable, and then to bring new ideas every single day,” Mahomes said. “That's something that we have to continue to do if you want to continue to be great in this league. You have to continue to evolve.”

One thing the Chiefs desperately need is to find a way to move the football when defenses put more defensive backs on the field and still create pressure on Mahomes.

“The one part of having so much success is teams watch a lot of film on you, so we try to have good game plans of how to combat what you do and what you've done well,” Mahomes said.