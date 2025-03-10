The Kansas City Chiefs' bid for an unprecedented three-peat fell just short in Super Bowl LIX. However, their dynasty remains as strong as ever. As Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid gear up for another championship push, the 2025 NFL Draft will play a crucial role in maintaining their dominance. Using Pro Football Focus’ (PFF) mock draft simulator, we crafted a five-round scenario designed to address Kansas City’s biggest needs while keeping their Super Bowl window wide open.

2024 Season Recap

Kansas City once again ruled the AFC in 2024. They finished with an impressive 15-2 record behind Mahomes and a steadily improving defense. However, their pursuit of a third straight Lombardi Trophy ended in disappointment. They fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

One of the biggest storylines from that loss was the offensive line’s struggles, particularly at left tackle. The Chiefs cycled through four different players at the position throughout the season. It culminated in Patrick Mahomes being sacked six times in the Super Bowl defeat. As Kansas City prepares for this year’s scouting combine, it’s clear that solidifying the offensive line will be a top priority. For a few years now, the Chiefs have struggled to find someone stable at left tackle. That makes this draft class a pivotal opportunity to finally address the issue.

Here we'll try to look at the Kansas City Chiefs' 5-round post-combine 2025 NFL mock draft, per the PFF simulator.

Round 1, Pick 31: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

After years of patching together a receiving corps, the Chiefs finally land a true No. 1 target for Mahomes. Luther Burden III is a dynamic, game-changing wide receiver with elite route-running skills, explosive yards-after-catch ability, and the physicality to win at all three levels. He’s a “five-tool” athlete who can thrive in any role within an NFL offense. Remember that Travis Kelce is getting older, and Rashee Rice is developing as a solid secondary option. With that, Burden steps in as the WR1 Kansas City has lacked since Tyreek Hill’s departure. This first-round selection is a no-brainer. It would immediately bolster an already dangerous offense.

Round 2, Pick 63: Shemar Turner, DL, Texas A&M

Chris Jones remains the anchor of the Chiefs’ defensive front. That said, he needs more help up front. Enter Shemar Turner, a disruptive force from Texas A&M who brings versatility, high motor, and strong hand usage to the trenches. Turner lined up across multiple positions on the Aggies’ defensive line. That showcases his ability to win with technique and effort. Yes, he may not have elite length or size. That said, his relentless play style and ability to generate pressure make him a valuable addition.

Adding Turner strengthens Kansas City’s defensive line rotation. He gives them another weapon alongside Jones and George Karlaftis. His ability to penetrate the pocket and disrupt the run game ensures the Chiefs remain well-equipped to battle the AFC’s high-powered offenses. This pick continues their recent trend of prioritizing a deep and disruptive defensive front.

Round 3, Pick 95: Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia

The Chiefs' Super Bowl loss exposed a major flaw—their pass protection. Wyatt Milum brings immediate competition to the offensive tackle position. He offers an intriguing blend of size (6'6, 315 lbs), length, and technical refinement. He’s a force in the run game, utilizing his powerful hands and grip strength to move defenders. However, he can struggle when left on an island in pass protection. Because of this, a shift inside to guard could maximize his strengths while minimizing his limitations.

Investing in Mahomes’ protection is always a smart move, of course. Milum’s upside makes him a worthwhile pick in Round 3. He could develop into a long-term starter at either tackle or guard, reinforcing Kansas City’s commitment to keeping their franchise quarterback upright.

Round 4, Pick 132: Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon

Depth on the offensive line can make or break a season. The Chiefs should wisely double down by selecting Ajani Cornelius. The Oregon standout is an athletic, powerful blocker with the raw strength to dominate in the run game. Yes, he has some limitations in pass protection. Still, he possesses the physical tools to develop into a starter.

Cornelius fits well in a power-based run scheme and provides another layer of protection for Mahomes. Sure, he may need time to refine his technique. However, his high ceiling makes him an excellent developmental prospect. Given how crucial offensive line depth is in today’s NFL, this pick ensures Kansas City has reinforcements in place for the long haul.

Final Thoughts

With their sights set on another Super Bowl run, the Chiefs use this five-round draft to strengthen key areas while ensuring Mahomes has the weapons and protection needed to sustain their dominance. Luther Burden III gives Kansas City the true No. 1 receiver they’ve been missing, while Shemar Turner bolsters a defensive front that continues to be a focal point of their success. The additions of Wyatt Milum and Ajani Cornelius reinforce the offensive line, addressing one of the biggest concerns from their Super Bowl loss. By blending immediate impact players with high-upside prospects, the Chiefs not only reload for 2025 but also set themselves up for sustained success in the Mahomes era. If Kansas City executes a draft like this, their dynasty will remain as strong as ever, keeping them firmly in the mix for another Lombardi Trophy.