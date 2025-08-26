Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift officially announced their engagement together in a post on Instagram that has gone incredibly viral. Everyone has shared their reactions on social media. Even teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, couldn't help but celebrate alongside Kelce and Swift.

The 29-year-old quarterback and his wife both posted on their Instagram Stories celebrating the engagement announcement. Patrick Mahomes shared the engagement photo along with three emoji hearts. Meanwhile, Brittany Mahomes shared a heartfelt message on her IG Story.

“Two of the most genuine people meet and fall in love,” said Brittany. “Just so happy for these two.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift first began dating in 2023, not long after the Chiefs' tight end attended one of her concerts. The 35-year-old pop star began attending football games during the 2023-24 season, and the two hit it off from there. Now, roughly two years later, Kelce and Swift are officially engaged.

The engagement announcement comes not long after Taylor Swift made an appearance on the “New Heights” podcast hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce. It was an episode that gave Swift an opportunity to open up about her personal life, while also revealing her new album and talking about her relationship with Kelce.

Taylor Swift's new album, “Life of a Showgirl,” is set to be released on October 3. It's one of the most highly anticipated album drops, as it will be the 12th album from the 14-time Grammy Award winner. Her last album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” dropped in 2024.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce is preparing for the 2025-26 season. Kelce is entering his 13th year in the NFL. The 35-year-old tight end hopes to bounce back from what was a bit of a down year last season. Kelce ended the 2024-25 campaign with 97 receptions, 823 receiving yards (career-low), and just three touchdowns (career-low).