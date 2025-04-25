The 2025 NFL Draft is considered one of the weaker drafts in recent memory. There were only a handful of players selected on Thursday night who most believe can be immediate game-changers in the NFL. Yet, the Las Vegas Raiders landed one of them, selecting Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick.

Jeanty is an uber-talented tailback who set all sorts of records in college. Last year, Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards, the second most ever in college football, trailing only Barry Sanders. He has an innate ability to break tackles, shows patience behind the line, and when he makes his first cut, he explodes through the hole.

But he is more than just a runner. In 2023, Jeanty led all college football running backs with 569 yards receiving. So, he is a dual threat added to an improving offense. The ceiling is incredibly high, but it will not be easy.

Running backs have historically been hit-or-miss in the NFL Draft. So, let's make some bold predictions on Jeanty's rookie season with the Raiders.

Bold Predictions for Ashton Jeanty's Rookie Season with the Raiders

Ashton Jeanty will earn 300+ carries

Jeanty walks into the building as the immediate starter in Las Vegas. I know, they signed Raheem Mostert in the offseason, but that was more of a depth decision. Mostert is on the wrong side of 30 with a vast history of injuries.

The only other running backs on the Raiders' roster are Sincere McCormick and Zamir White. Neither player is considered a legitimate starter in the NFL. So, we know Jeanty will get as much run as he can handle from Day 1.

The running back position has often been overlooked in terms of value. But as NFL defenses have softened against the run, trying to take away opponents' passing games, we have seen a revelation at tailback.

It is not often you see a running back drafted this high. But whenever you do, they typically rank among the league leaders in carries in their rookie season. There is no reason not to expect the same with Jeanty.

Jeanty rushes for more than 1,200 yards

Last year, the Raiders finished dead last in rushing. They ran for a paltry 79.8 yards per game, more than 11 yards less than the second-worst rushing game (New York Jets). Alexander Mattison led the team with 420 yards rushing on 132 carries. That is a pathetic 3.2 yards per carry. White and McCormick were not much better.

Over the final month of the 2024 season, Las Vegas' offensive line ranked eighth, according to Pro Football Network. Yet, the production was still lacking. That speaks to a better offensive line than most believe, and the tailbacks in the room being a bigger part of the issue.

None of the Raiders' running backs were very good at breaking tackles last season. As mentioned previously, that is one of Jeanty's superpowers. Knowing the volume is going to be there, I fully expect Jeanty to have a highly productive rookie season with the Raiders.

Look for him to rush for more than 1,200 yards in 2025.

Jeanty helps the Raiders' offense climb dramatically

During the offseason, Las Vegas finally landed its quarterback. The Raiders traded for Geno Smith during the offseason. Now, is Smith a stud at the position? No, probably not. But he certainly should be an upgrade.

They took a chance on wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, and that has been a huge success. Meyers posted career numbers in 2024 with 87 catches for over 1,000 yards receiving. He had always shown excellent hands in New England, but he put his entire skill set on display.

Brock Bowers took the NFL by storm, torching tight end records during his rookie season in 2024.

Despite all of that, the Raiders still ranked 29th in the NFL with 18.2 points per game.

But now they have the offensive-minded Pete Carroll leading the team. Carroll has shown a propensity throughout his career to transform offenses with ingenuity and creativity. He is especially apt at helping the running game.

How good was Marshawn Lynch with the Buffalo Bills? We all remember how good he was under Carroll.

You put this all together, and I see a vastly improved offense in Las Vegas. The defense is still littered with holes, and the Raiders will be in plenty of shootouts in 2025. But with Jeanty completing a well-balanced offense, they will score a lot more points this year.