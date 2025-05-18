The Las Vegas Raiders are shifting gears. No longer in rebuild mode, the Silver and Black are barreling toward 2025 with a bold new vision. Under the guidance of Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek, this year’s Raiders feel different. There’s a newfound urgency in Las Vegas, and it’s not just about competing. It’s about winning. To truly round out this roster and make a serious playoff push, two more moves need to be made. The Raiders should set their sights on acquiring a veteran cornerback and a proven wide receiver.

A New Era in the Desert

We are big supporters of Pete Carroll and John Spytek leading the charge for the Raiders. With them, the team is finally leaning into a clear identity — tough, aggressive, and opportunistic. The decision to bring in Geno Smith signaled a shift into win-now mode. It was a calculated risk that makes sense under Carroll’s system. Smith brings leadership, poise, and a proven arm. We expect him to thrive behind an improving offensive line and a creative offensive coordinator in Chip Kelly.

Yes, the team lost key defensive standouts in Robert Spillane and Tre’von Moehrig. That said, the coaching staff and front office have been proactive. Free agency brought in several intriguing depth pieces. Meanwhile, the draft class was quietly excellent. Second-round wide receiver Jack Bech and fourth-round cornerback Darien Porter are potential future stars. Both add athleticism, versatility, and upside to positions of long-term need.

Still, there’s work to be done. Las Vegas lacks true depth and leadership at cornerback. In addition, they could use another proven wideout to help open up the offense. If they’re serious about contending in 2025, they’ll need to address those holes before Week 1.

Here we'll try to to look at the players who are the Las Vegas Raiders 2 best trade targets to round out their 2025 roster.

Trade Target 1: Jalen Ramsey, CB, Miami Dolphins

Jalen Ramsey has been available for weeks. Miami has made it known that the former All-Pro is on the trade block. Sure, no team pulled the trigger during the draft. However, that doesn’t mean Ramsey won’t be on the move before training camp. If the Raiders are smart — and bold — they’ll jump at the chance.

There’s history here. Ramsey has long been rumored to have interest in playing for the Raiders. Pete Carroll’s player-friendly reputation could help seal the deal. Ramsey may no longer be the elite outside lockdown corner of his prime. Still, his value as a slot corner is undeniable.

Imagine Porter getting mentored daily by a Super Bowl-winning veteran with All-Pro credentials. Ramsey’s presence would extend far beyond the field. He would be part player, part coach, and a vital piece in accelerating Porter’s development.

Financially, a new contract would be needed. However, the price to acquire Ramsey likely won’t be steep. If the Dolphins are willing to let him go for a future third-round pick, the Raiders should pounce. There’s no player in the league more suited to be a tone-setter for this defense than Ramsey. His swagger would fit right in with the Raider ethos.

Trade Target 2: Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions

The Raiders aren’t likely to find a true No. 1 wide receiver this late in the offseason. The only feasible path is to trade for one. Yes, Bech and Dont’e Thornton Jr offer plenty of upside. That said, Las Vegas could use a wideout with more polish and NFL reps under his belt. Enter Jameson Williams.

Williams finally broke out in 2024. He flashed the game-breaking speed and vertical threat that made him a first-round pick out of Alabama. In Detroit, though, contract extensions are looming. With big money likely earmarked for bigger names, the Lions may not have the financial bandwidth to retain Williams long term.

If that’s the case, Las Vegas should be on the phone. Williams would be the perfect complement to the Raiders' current receiving corps. Tight end Brock Bowers and receiver Jakobi Meyers do their best work underneath and across the middle of the field. Williams could stretch defenses vertically and make life easier for everyone. This includes Geno Smith, whose deep-ball accuracy is one of his best assets.

From a scheme perspective, Kelly should be thrilled by the possibilities. Williams' ability to take the top off the defense would create explosive play opportunities It would also prevent opposing safeties from creeping up. With Bowers demanding attention and Meyers working the chains, Williams would feast on one-on-one matchups down the sideline.

The Final Push

The Raiders are closer than many might think. They’ve overhauled the coaching staff, added intriguing young talent, and re-established a competitive identity. However, rounding out the roster with two shrewd trade additions — Jalen Ramsey and Jameson Williams — could be the final step.

Both players address clear needs. Both have Pro Bowl upside. And both bring traits that fit seamlessly into the culture Carroll is building in Vegas. The Raiders aren’t just trying to sneak into the playoffs — they’re aiming to make noise. These trades would send a strong signal to the rest of the league: the Raiders are back, and they’re not waiting around.