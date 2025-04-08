The Las Vegas Raiders will soon add future centerpieces later this month via the 2025 NFL Draft. But we're still in mock draft mode in channeling general manager John Spytek, head coach Pete Carroll and company.

This latest mock via the Pro Football Sports Network simulator comes with a stunning loaded lineup. There's one notable draft fall at No. 6. The Silver and Black even take a national champion and others who tasted the College Football Playoffs. These mock picks hand Spytek, Carroll and co-owner Tom Brady a surprising, yet loaded lineup.

Who starts the Raiders' draft at sixth overall? And who are some of the surprises? These Raiders selections are far different from the last mock from March 27. Time to roll out the latest picks.

Round 1, Pick No. 6 for Raiders: Travis Hunter, ATH, Colorado

Here's the first stunner: Travis Hunter drops out of the top five.

But he becomes a gift pick for the Raiders. Geno Smith gains a deadly weapon at wide receiver. Carroll and returning defensive coordinator Patrick Graham get a future lockdown cornerback too, if Hunter and Vegas focus on that side of the ball.

But this moves gives Raider fans serious Charles Woodson vibes here.

Round 2, Pick No. 37: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

The new trio of Spytek, Carroll and Brady continue to come out swinging in the draft. Emeka Egbuka emerges as another draft fall — but notable swoop for the Raiders.

The national champion wide receiver reunites with his offensive coordinator Chip Kelly here. Egbuka can provide a rare teaching element to the WR room in trying to show how Kelly's system operates.

Vegas, more importantly, gets a target with a strong catch radius and explosiveness from the slot. Egbuka is compared to past Buckeyes great Jaxon Smith-Njigba ahead of draft night.

Round 3, Pick No. 68: Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo

Michigan star DT Mason Graham is visiting the franchise on a top 30 visit Tuesday, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. The Raiders do bring back an underrated defensive tackle tandem in Adam Butler and Christian Wilkins. But they bolster the inside depth here.

Alexander is one of the more fleet-footed defensive tackles for this class. He blazed his 40-yard dash in 4.95.

The Rockets star must improve his pad level. Wilkins and Butler can come in handy as veteran teachers there. But Graham, Carroll and the Raiders should love his disruptive first step.

Round 4, Pick No. 108: Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

Past mocks had Ashton Jeanty of Boise State falling to the Raiders. Jeanty landed at No. 2 to the Cleveland Browns — sparking this early day three move for the Raiders.

Skattebo was arguably the second-most productive RB not named Jeanty. He also became a new folk hero on the ASU campus as a versatile power back and receiver.

Many will wonder if he's got the speed to breakaway from NFL defenses. But no doubt he can wear down defenses. Skattebo won't be the last RB coming to Vegas either.

Round 5, Pick No. 143: Nohl Williams, CB, California

Williams continues the theme of gift falls for the Raiders. The nation's top interception king lands here.

Furthermore, the Raiders make this move in the event Hunter settles for offense. However, a Williams/Hunter CB pairing sounds incredibly enticing for Graham and the defense.

Round 6, Pick No. 180: Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon

Vegas going all in on Smith wiped away any thoughts of taking a QB at sixth overall. They instead settle for a passer in the sixth round.

Gabriel, though, could convince the Raiders they have their QB of the future. Kelly will take a liking to his short throwing prowess and mobility.

Round 6, Pick No. 213: Woody Marks, RB, USC

Like we said earlier, the Raiders weren't going to settle on just Skattebo heading to the backfield.

Marks is near similar off his own catching/running ability. Except Marks is the quicker option. He drops in the draft after becoming a late bloomer at USC following his transfer from Mississippi State.

Round 6, Pick No. 215: Shilo Sanders, S, Colorado

The AFC West franchise don't just settle on one high-profile Colorado Buffalo. Sanders joins Hunter here.

Except Sanders brings a man/zone slot DB presence here. He must refine his fundamentals when it comes to tackling. But he's a downhill defender who'll step up against the run. Sanders also brings a high football IQ, which his famed dad also taught him at Boulder.

Round 7, Pick No. 222: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DT, Georgia

Vegas closes the draft with a potential sleeper here from Georgia.

Ingram-Dawkins earned lesser attention compared to his Bulldog defensive teammates. He's also inexperienced as an interior defender. But his athleticism and bend gives the Raiders inside depth. He could earn a home here as a situational third down defender.