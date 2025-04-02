The Las Vegas Raiders have already had an incredible offseason. Las Vegas replaced Antonio Pierce with legendary coach Pete Carroll. They also traded a third-round pick for QB Geno Smith, significantly upgrading the position before the 2025 NFL Draft. One NFL insider believes the Raiders will add a pair of playmakers in the draft.

ESPN's Field Yates paired the Raiders with Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty in his latest 2025 NFL mock draft.

Yates laid out his argument for why the Raiders need to address the running back position in the draft.

“The Raiders have a thin running back room (Raheem Mostert is listed atop the depth chart) and will almost assuredly address the position in the draft. They averaged 3.6 yards per carry and 79.8 per game last season, both bottom of the league. New coach Pete Carroll has historically relied on the running game, so Jeanty is an easy match.”

Yates also laid out why Jeanty is a special prospect who is worthy of the sixth overall pick. He even believes he could make the Pro Bowl as a rookie with the Raiders.

“I believe Jeanty has the best chance of any player in the class to be a Pro Bowler in Year 1. His rare blend of power, contact balance, explosion and pass-catching ability can keep him on the field for any situation. He could post big numbers in Las Vegas after rushing for 2,601 yards in his final season at Boise State.”

Yates also had the Raiders trading up with the Chiefs, acquiring the 31st overall pick. They then use that pick on WR Luther Burden III.

Raiders fans would likely be thrilled with this draft haul if it happened in real life.

Raiders GM reveals hilarious Ashton Jeanty message from son ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Field Yates is not the only one who wants the Raiders to pick Ashton Jeanty.

Raiders GM John Spytek shared a hilarious interaction he had with his son ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. His son is adamant that Las Vegas select Jeanty with the sixth overall pick.

“My oldest son has made it no secret that, if we don't pick Ashton Jeanty at No. 6, that he's walking out of the family and he's gonna find somebody else, probably whoever takes Ashton,” Spytek said on Tuesday. “He walked right into our building and basically told Mark Davis, ‘If my dad doesn't take Ashton Jeanty, he's doing a bad job.'”

Jeanty would be a great pick by the Raiders at sixth overall. He had an incredible 2024 campaign at Boise State, racking up 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns in only 13 games. Jeanty even came close to breaking Barry Sanders' collegiate rushing record.

It is hard to imagine the Raiders passing on Jeanty.