Seven teams changed head coaches this offseason, while three of those teams also changed general managers. The Las Vegas Raiders fit the latter group. To replace the former combo of Tom Telesco at general manager and Antonio Pearce at head coach, it was clear that new minority owner Tom Brady had a plan. Along with majority owner Mark Davis, the Raiders made the choice to hire Tampa Bay Buccaneers executive John Spytek as the new general manager. The duo also selected former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll as the new head man on the sidelines.

By hiring Carroll and Spytek, the Raiders have easily made the best GM/head coach selection of this offseason. In fact, they were the two best decisions that Brady and Davis made. Spytek has long been considered a future general manager and has known Brady since the two were teammates at the University of Michigan. Their paths also crossed in Tampa Bay, where Brady led the Buccaneers for the final three seasons of his illustrious career. Spytek was one of Bucs GM Jason Licht's top lieutenants for a long time, and he has been long overdue the chance to run his own team.

He'll team up with Carroll to bring a winning culture and attitude back to the Raiders. A program builder at USC and with the Seattle Seahawks, Carroll isn't getting any younger. In fact, he's once again the NFL's oldest head coach at 73. This might be his last head coaching role. Yet, it feels like a great fit for the veteran coach. Brady and Davis will certainly have influence as well, but it seems as if Davis has given Brady a fair amount of say in the big decisions. Can Brady, Spytek and Carroll bring the Raiders back to the top?

Can trio of Tom Brady, Pete Carroll and John Spytek bring Raiders back?

Despite the fact that Brady and Davis own the team, it is very much Spytek and Carroll who run the show. The two biggest acquisitions the duo has made so far are the trade for quarterback Geno Smith and drafting of running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in April's NFL Draft. That duo will be at the center of the new Raiders offense, along with sophomore tight end Brock Bowers. Smith signed a two-year extension after being acquired by Las Vegas, having been reborn under Carroll in Seattle.

New offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has returned to the pro ranks from Ohio State. Fresh off of helping the Buckeyes win the 2025 College Football Playoff, his comeback has shown just how much he's changed offensively. The trio of Smith, Jeanty and Bowers should be a lot of fun to watch as they grow together. More weapons will be needed for the offense to reach its full potential, but for now, Spytek and Carroll have spread resources around.

Retaining defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was a smart call as well. He's known as one of the better defensive play callers in the league today. They also locked down Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby to what was the richest contract for a non-quarterback for a short while. They've made a number of other smaller moves that will help lead Las Vegas back to the top of the mountain. The process might take a while, especially in the stacked division that is the AFC West. For now though, it is certainly a much brighter future on the Las Vegas strip with Carroll and Spytek running things.