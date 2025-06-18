The Houston Texans are taking a chance on a former first-round pick to potentially improve the cornerback room. Houston managed to sign Damon Arnette, who was initially picked by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft, to a new deal.

Arnette recently played for the Houston Roughnecks in the UFL before signing a contract with the Texans, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. This is the first time since the 2022 season that the 28-year-old cornerback has been signed to an NFL team.

“NFL comeback story: Texans are expected to sign former Raiders first-round CB Damon Arnette, per source, who now returns to the NFL for the first time since 2022. Arnette just finished playing with the UFL's Houston Roughnecks, recording 18 tackles, a sack, and a pick-six. Now he stays in Houston but with an NFL team.”

Damon Arnette went viral during his rookie season after posting controversial videos of himself brandishing a customized firearm on social media and delivering verbal threats. The Raiders released him in 2021 after he was arrested on gun and drug charges. He was given a second chance by the Kansas City Chiefs shortly after. However, the Chiefs released Arnette after he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

Since then, Damon Arnette had another arrest on drug and gun charges in 2024. His contract with the Texans is for one year. Despite the multiple off-the-field issues throughout his career, Houston is giving him an opportunity to prove himself at the professional level once again.

The Texans have a solid group of cornerbacks. Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter hold it down on the outside, while Jalen Pitre is the starter in the slot. Arnette will likely have to prove himself as a depth option for Houston if he hopes to avoid being cut to make the final roster. He'll also have to avoid any off-the-field problems to stay in the league this time around.