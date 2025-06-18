The Houston Texans are taking a chance on a former first-round pick to potentially improve the cornerback room. Houston managed to sign Damon Arnette, who was initially picked by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft, to a new deal.

Arnette recently played for the Houston Roughnecks in the UFL before signing a contract with the Texans, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. This is the first time since the 2022 season that the 28-year-old cornerback has been signed to an NFL team.

“NFL comeback story: Texans are expected to sign former Raiders first-round CB Damon Arnette, per source, who now returns to the NFL for the first time since 2022. Arnette just finished playing with the UFL's Houston Roughnecks, recording 18 tackles, a sack, and a pick-six. Now he stays in Houston but with an NFL team.”

Article Continues Below
More Houston Texans News
Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) participates in a drill during an NFL football minicamp at NRG Stadium.
Historic rookie dazzles at Texans minicampBenjamin Adducchio ·
Two mystery players in the middle, CJ Stroud, Will Anderson Jr around them, Houston Texans logo in the background
2 Houston Texans in danger of getting cut after 2025 minicampEnzo Flojo ·
Two mystery players in the middle, CJ Stroud, coach DeMeco Ryans around them, Houston Texans logo in the background
2 Houston Texans underrated sleepers who could break out in 2025 NFL seasonEnzo Flojo ·
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates with wide receiver Nico Collins (12) after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium.
Texans’ C.J. Stroud will love key protector’s stance on 2025 position changeJosh Davis ·
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is tackled by Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward (20) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jimmie Ward charged with felony assault on ThursdayScotty White ·
Jun 10, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; A detail view of Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb (21) jersey during an NFL football minicamp at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Nick Chubb gives encouraging update after injuries: ‘I’m over the hump’Mike Gianakos ·

Damon Arnette went viral during his rookie season after posting controversial videos of himself brandishing a customized firearm on social media and delivering verbal threats. The Raiders released him in 2021 after he was arrested on gun and drug charges. He was given a second chance by the Kansas City Chiefs shortly after. However, the Chiefs released Arnette after he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

Since then, Damon Arnette had another arrest on drug and gun charges in 2024. His contract with the Texans is for one year. Despite the multiple off-the-field issues throughout his career, Houston is giving him an opportunity to prove himself at the professional level once again.

The Texans have a solid group of cornerbacks. Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter hold it down on the outside, while Jalen Pitre is the starter in the slot. Arnette will likely have to prove himself as a depth option for Houston if he hopes to avoid being cut to make the final roster. He'll also have to avoid any off-the-field problems to stay in the league this time around.