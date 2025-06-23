Going to the 2025 Fanatics Fest paid off for Las Vegas Raiders owner Tom Brady, who won another championship worth $1 million at the event.

He won the inaugural Fanatics Games at the 2025 Fanatics Fest event. Brady beat out 99 other athletes and celebrities who took part in the event with 399.1 points earned throughout the contests.

What will Brady do with the money? According to ESPN's report, Brady will give $50,000 to each of the 50 fans who competed in the Fanatics Games. The rest will be donated to charity.

In second place was Justin Gaethje, a UFC fighter. He finished with 345.5 points throughout the competition. While the second-place prize was not $1 million, he won a Ferrari 812 GTS.

Matt Dennish, a Pennsylvania teacher, finished in third place. He scored 326 points, winning one of 50 2003-04 Topps Chrome Gold Refractor LeBron James rookie cards in the world. He did not hold onto the prize for long, selling it to Brady for $250,000 and a jersey from the legendary quarterback.

What was Raiders owner Tom Brady doing at Fanatics Fest?

While Brady was not at Fanatics Fest to sign autographs and do photo ops, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was there on June 20 and 21 as a panelist. He also took part in the Fanatics Games, winning the top prize.

We will have to wait and see if he returns next year to defend his crown. If nothing else, Brady proved he's still a top athlete despite being retired from football for several years.

Currently, Brady is a commentator for Fox's NFL broadcasts and a part owner of the Raiders. He previously spent 23 years in the NFL playing for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With Bill Belichick and the Patriots, Brady won six Super Bowls. After leaving the Patriots after two decades, he signed with the Buccaneers. They would beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Brady's first year with the team in the Super Bowl. Brady earned his fifth Super Bowl MVP honor with the win.