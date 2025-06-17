The Las Vegas Raiders are entering the 2025 campaign looking like a completely different team. Head coach Pete Caroll is leading from the sidelines now, while stars like Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty have been brought to town to help out on offense. One guy who could emerge this season is former second-round tight end Michael Mayer, with one insider believing that the team's new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly can help him find his footing in the NFL.

Mayer has largely been a disappointment in the first two seasons of his career, although it didn't help that he was essentially glued to the sidelines last year thanks to the emergence of Brock Bowers. That certainly doesn't mean the two can't coexist on offense together, though, and according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN, there's reason to believe Mayer could enjoy a breakout season under Las Vegas' new coaching staff.

“Tight end Michael Mayer hasn't lived up to expectations thus far. But with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly calling plays, that could change,” Ryan McFadden of ESPN wrote. “(Pete) Carroll had a heart-to-heart conversation with Mayer to lay out the expectations he has for Mayer and the rest of the team. He thought Mayer and second-year tight end Brock Bowers made plays on the field, creating optimism for the position group. During the second day of minicamp, Mayer made an impressive touchdown grab off a throw from Smith.”

Raiders hoping Michael Mayer can take a step forward in 2025

Dec 14, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders selected Mayer with the No. 35 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, so they clearly believe in him, but to this point, he hasn't been able to put all the pieces of the puzzle together. In his two seasons, he has just 48 catches for 460 yards and two touchdowns, but there's reason to believe a new regime will benefit him greatly.

If Mayer can establish himself on offense alongside Bowers, Las Vegas could be in a great spot to take a massive step forward in 2025. While Mayer has looked good so far, it won't mean much until the games actually matter, so he's going to have to continue putting in the necessary work behind the scenes so that he's in the best position possible to excel during his third season in the league.