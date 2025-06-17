The Las Vegas Raiders made some important moves this offseason. Las Vegas hired Pete Carroll as head coach, traded for QB Geno Smith, and drafted a superstar in Ashton Jeanty. The Raiders could be planning to add a few more pieces to finalize the roster before training camp.

Carroll hinted at the possibility that Las Vegas could add more free agents before training camp.

“You're either competing or you're not. We ain't letting up now,” Carroll said. “There's no time to turn away from having a chance to get a little bit better. So, we'll be on it.”

One position the Raiders could stand to improve is cornerback.

Las Vegas started rookie Darien Porter and newcomer Eric Stokes during OTAs and minicamp. This is far from ideal.

Porter only started seven games during his time at Iowa State, so it would be a huge transition to ask him to start a 17-game season in the NFL. Meanwhile, Stokes has suffered multiple injuries throughout his career, which could become a problem.

Jakorian Bennett, another cornerback who could have a big role in Las Vegas, is coming off a torn labrum from the 2024 season.

But who could the Raiders add at cornerback?

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Raiders hosted former Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin last week. He could be a natural fit for his familiarity with Pete Carroll's defense.

Other top veteran free agents include Mike Hilton, Rasul Douglas, and of course Jaire Alexander.

Article Continues Below

The Packers cut Alexander on June 9th after injuries limited him over the past two seasons. Alexander has elite upside, which could make him an appealing addition for the Raiders.

Raiders' Ashton Jeanty on what makes Pete Carroll “fun”

One reason why Pete Carroll is such a successful coach is because he is a culture builder.

Raiders rookie Ashton Jeanty explained in a recent interview exactly how Pete Carroll makes football fun for his team.

“I feel like everybody I’ve talked to about him or seen interviews, anything,” Jeanty said. “I was a big fan of Marshawn [Lynch]; he talked about him, and even when I was just watching when I was younger, I could tell they had fun. I’ve seen clips, I don’t know if this was when he was at USC, but Snoop Dogg used to come to practice and rap and stuff. Man, bro just knows how to have fun with everything.”

The Raiders have been in a funk the past several seasons. They could seriously benefit from Carroll turning the team's culture around, even if for just a handful of seasons.

Las Vegas could look a whole lot better when the 2025 NFL season kicks off later this fall.