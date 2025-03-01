The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to make some big changes this offseason after enduring a miserable 2024 campaign that saw them finish with a 4-13 record. On the offensive side of the ball, the Raiders missed out on their quest to trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford after he agreed to a restructured contract with the Los Angeles Rams on Friday. And with free agency approaching, it looks like they could lose several of their current players, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

Las Vegas has a handful of pending free agents, and while they shouldn't bring them all back considering how poorly they played last season, there are some big names that they would ideally like to re-sign. Three of those names are Tre'Von Moehrig, Robert Spillane, and Nate Hobbs, but a recent report indicates that all three of them are drawing significant interest from several teams across the league.

“In addition to safety Tre'von Moehrig, other teams across the NFL have expressed significant interest (in) cornerback Nate Hobbs and linebacker Robert Spillane, per source. They're three of several Raiders' defensive starters are set to become UFAs in March,” Tashen Reed of The Athletic reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Raiders defense could get hit hard in free agency

All three of these guys were big contributors for the Raiders in 2024. Moehrig (104 tackles, one sack, two interceptions, 10 passes defended, two fumbles recovered) and Spillane (158 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, seven passes defended) were two of Las Vegas' most impactful players on defense last season, while Hobbs showed flashes of his potential (49 tackles, one interception, five passes defended) at cornerback over his 11 games played.

Of these three, Moehrig and Spillane are likely the priorities, but even Hobbs would ideally return given how weak the Raiders secondary is. However, all three of these guys are set for big pay raises, and while Las Vegas is expected to be armed with over $96 million in cap space heading into free agency, they may ultimately end up watching one or more of this trio find a new home this offseason.