Ashton Jeanty has worn No. 2 on his jersey throughout his football career, and with the Las Vegas Raiders, it's no different after the Raiders drafted Jeanty as the sixth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, the number came with a cost after he paid Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson for the right to wear it.

Jeanty was on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams and elaborated, “Yeah, that deuce, I didn't get for free, man.” Adams then pushed to see if he could say how much he paid, but Jeanty would not put that amount out there for the public to hear.

The No. 2 jersey means a lot to Jeanty. He has not worn a different number during his football career. “I've worn it for the majority of my career. It was the day greatness was born. It was the day I was born, December 2nd. It's a family number. All my family who played sports wore No. 2 as well. It means a lot.”

While the amount Jeanty paid for the Raiders No. 2 jersey remains a mystery, he did say that you could probably buy a nice-sized house for the amount or, more realistically, a nice car like a “Mercedes GLE.”

The money he paid Carlson will go to charity. So it was just some light ribbing between the two players, proving that even a kicker can get the advantage over a rookie.

The rookie was the first running back taken in this year's NFL Draft, and it came after he had an electric college career, playing for the Boise State Broncos. Jeanty finished runner-up to Travis Hunter in the Heisman Trophy race this past college football season. Jeanty had an incredible 2,601 rushing yards and 29 rushing touchdowns to cap off his legendary college career.

The No. 2 jersey belongs to Jeanty, and if his professional career is anything like his college career, then the jersey will sell like crazy and become synonymous with Jeanty's career.