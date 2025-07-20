Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby had an interesting interaction with NBA legend Kevin Garnett as the 2025 NFL season gets closer.

Crosby is preparing for the seventh season of his professional career, going up the ranks as one of the best defenders in the league. With the offseason beginning its conclusion, the star defender met with Garnett, according to his social media post on Saturday.

“Iconic. 💪🏼,” Crosby said.

It didn't take long for fans to react to the post, commenting about the encounter between the two stars. Here are some of their reactions.

“2 of my favorite athletes! Big ticket!!” one fan said.

“Fire🔥🔥🔥Shout out to both of you humans from a different planet😂,” another remarked.

“Just realized you’re low key the Kevin Garnett of DEs lol,” one commented.

“Y’all absolutely play with the same energy,” another replied.

“‘anything is possible!'” a fan exclaimed.

What lies ahead for Maxx Crosby, Raiders

It's a nice moment for Maxx Crosby to spend time with Kevin Garnett, who had a remarkable NBA career as he won the 2008 title with the Boston Celtics. In the meantime, Crosby hopes to bring the Raiders back to playoff contention.

Crosby missed five games in the 2024 regular season due to injury. In the 12 games he took part in, he made 45 tackles, 17 TFLs, 7.5 sacks, and five pass deflections. He still appeared in the Pro Bowl for the fourth consecutive year, emphasizing his talent as a defender.

The Raiders begin a new era with Pete Carroll as their new head coach, who ended a long and historic stint with the Seattle Seahawks. They acquired Geno Smith from Seattle as well, showing that they are serious about bringing success to the franchise by turning to a coach with loads of experience.

Las Vegas finished with a 4-13 record throughout the 2024 season. They ranked at the bottom of the AFC West standings, but will look to significantly improve this year.