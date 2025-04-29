After taking Ashton Jeanty in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders traded back and took TCU wideout Jack Bech on Day Two. Despite moving back, the Raiders still landed a gem with Bech, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

In a class full of middle-round receiver prospects, Bech's route running and hands were significantly underrated in Yates' eyes. The ESPN draft analyst called Bech one of his “guys” and believes the athletic wideout could be a starter as soon as Week 1.

“Fans of the ‘First Draft' podcast know Bech has always been one of my guys,” Yates wrote. “He has an outstanding ability to generate separation as one of the best route runners in the class, and he has exceptional hands. It would not surprise me if Bech competes for starting duties right out of the gate, as receiver was one of the Raiders' top needs.”

Bech transferred to TCU in 2023 after two unproductive years at LSU. He broke out as a senior, leading the team with 62 receptions, 1,034 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Despite concerns of just one good year in his college career, Bech's 6-foot-2, 215-pound frame was ogled by scouts. His combination of size and agility rivaled the best prospects of the class. The 22-year-old's versatility also allowed him to line up on the outside and in the slot at TCU, a valuable trait to have in the NFL.

Jack Bech joins Raiders' struggling receiving room

Despite concerns about Bech's knee injury, Yates is not the only one predicting him in the Raiders' starting lineup. Behind tight end Brock Bowers, Las Vegas' receiving corps is middling at best, giving Bech a clear path to immediate playing time.

As a rookie, Bowers led the group with a historic 112 receptions and 1,194 receiving yards. Jakobi Meyers joined him in the 1,000-yard club with 87 receptions and 1,029 yards. However, while the Raiders ranked ninth with 242.2 receiving yards per game, they were seventh-worst with just 10.0 yards per catch.

With the additions of head coach Pete Carroll, quarterback Geno Smith and Jeanty, Las Vegas' offense will begin the 2025 season with its highest expectations in years. The Raiders have made the playoffs just twice in the last 20 years, but they have managed to completely turn the team's outlook around in a matter of months.