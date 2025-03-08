The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly traded quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The move reunites Smith with former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, who now oversees the Raiders.

Smith broke his silence and took to social media after learning of the trade saying, “God is the GREATEST!! Excited to get to work and WIN. The time is NOW 7️⃣🌎”

Smith played all 17 games last season, setting a franchise record with 4,320 passing yards while tallying 21 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. His 53.8 QBR ranked 21st in the league. Despite a 10-7 record and a second-place finish in the NFC West, the Seahawks failed to secure a postseason spot.

The Seahawks are landing a 2025 third-round pick in exchange for Smith, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini. The Raiders hold two third-round selections—their own and one from the New York Jets via the Davante Adams trade—but it's unclear which pick Seattle will receive. The Jets’ pick sits just one spot behind the Raiders in the draft order.

With Smith out, Seattle now has to secure a new starting quarterback, with Sam Howell standing as the only real candidate on the roster.

Just last month, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald firmly backed Smith, calling him their quarterback of the future. “Geno’s our quarterback,” Macdonald said at the time.

Who will be the Seahawks new quarterback?

The Seahawks are now expected to shift their focus to Minnesota Vikings quarterback and soon-to-be free agent Sam Darnold. After a breakout season in Minnesota, Darnold revitalized his career and earned his first Pro Bowl selection.

He’s widely regarded as one of the best quarterbacks available in free agency—if not the top option. However, he could also come with the heftiest price tag, as Spotrac projects him to secure a four-year, $160 million contract.

Las Vegas needed stability at quarterback after cycling through three different starters last season. Gardner Minshew, who led the team in starts with nine, is reportedly set to be released.

The Raiders finished 4-13, marking their third consecutive losing season. After parting ways with Antonio Pierce in January, they brought in Pete Carroll to take over as head coach. With the No. 6 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, the team has a prime opportunity to address key roster needs.

Trading Geno Smith comes as a bit of a surprise. While there was speculation about a possible move with him entering the final year of his contract, both general manager John Schneider and head coach Mike Macdonald had previously suggested they planned to keep him in Seattle.