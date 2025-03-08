The Seattle Seahawks may pursue a certain quarterback in free agency after trading Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders: Sam Darnold.

The Seahawks sent Smith to the Raiders in exchange for a third-round pick. It marks the end of an era between the two parties. Smith represented the team for six seasons, the last four as a full-time starter. He led them to one playoff appearance in 2022 that ended in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Now, with the starting quarterback spot up for grabs, Seattle may look at Darnold as a potential replacement, per ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“As Sam Darnold is set to become a free agent next week, he now is expected to have another option available to him: the Seattle Seahawks, who are trading Geno Smith to the Raiders,” Schefter tweeted.

How Sam Darnold would benefit Seahawks after Geno Smith

Sam Darnold sees himself in an interesting spot as a free agent, especially with two options in front of him. He could return to the Minnesota Vikings or start a new chapter of his career with the Seahawks as Geno Smith's replacement.

Darnold is coming off a 2024 season where he mostly broke out as one of the best performing quarterbacks. With a potent offense to back him up, he completed 361 passes for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns. This marked career highs across the board, leading the Vikings to a 14-3 finish in the regular season.

His efforts earned him the first Pro Bowl selection of his NFL career. Even though he struggled in the NFC Wild Card Round against the Los Angeles Rams, he remains a talented player that any team could benefit from signing him.

The Vikings are still figuring out their path with JJ McCarthy, who was the projected starter before being out for the 2024 season due to injury. This gave Darnold the starting job, and the rest was history.

If Minnesota wishes to have him return, then the floor remains high for the offense. If not, then the Seahawks would be a notable spot for Darnold to continue showcasing his best traits as a quarterback.