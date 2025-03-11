When the Las Vegas Raiders traded for Geno Smith, the franchise wasted no time finding their next quarterback. Even though new Raiders executive Tom Brady was looking for a quarterback in the draft, the No. 6 overall pick isn't helpful.

Two of the top quarterbacks, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, will likely be off the board by that time. As a result, it had Chris Simms thinking about why the Raiders traded for Smith.

He elaborated more about the move on the Dan Patrick Show.

“I think this was a look of Tom Brady going, I don’t know if we want other quarterbacks not named Cam Ward at #6. Let’s just go with a guy that we know can play. He’s a little bit better than people realize, and you trust him, Pete.

“He can start and jump-start your culture in the locker room and convey your messages to those guys that way. I certainly think Tom Brady had a say in that, no question.”

Having someone like Brady in the organization is an automatic plus. If anyone understands how to win, it is him. He has seven Super Bowl rings and is dubbed as the greatest quarterback to play.

Bringing in Smith does wonders for the Raiders, as they've struggled to find a quarterback since Derek Carr went to the New Orleans Saints.

The Raiders traded Geno Smith, for Tom Brady

Earlier in the year there was a lot of talk that Sanders was the QB that the Raiders wanted. Brady’s company, TB12, signed a NIL deal with Sanders when he was in college and the two have been close.

Simms thinks that the Raiders trading for the quarterback was a signal that they aren’t really interested in Sanders, Dart, or any other quarterback outside of Cam Ward.

The Raiders gave up a 3rd round pick for Smith. It has some value attached to the deal, which would mean the Raiders do want to compete with a veteran quarterback going into the season.

Although Smith wants some incentive in his new Raiders contract, this might be the best course of action. After a topsy-turvy NFL career, he found a home with the Seattle Seahawks.

Now, he'll hope to rejuvenate the Raiders offense. Perhaps drafting a quarterback like Ward would've been ideal, but not realistic. Either way, Las Vegas has their quarterback of the future in Smith.

Unless Brady sees a possibility to draft Ward, they will likely stick with Smith moving forward.