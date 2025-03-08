The Las Vegas Raiders did not wish to wait any longer to find their next starting quarterback, deciding to trade a 2025 third-round draft pick to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for two-time Pro Bowl selection Geno Smith. Beyond the future asset it is dealing away, management could invest much more in its new QB.

Smith, who has one year left on his contract, is expected to sign a new deal with the Raiders, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini. He is seeking $40-45 million per year. That is a hefty commitment to make to a 34-year-old who threw the third-most interceptions in the NFL this past season. In all fairness, however, he played behind a bottom-barrel offensive line and still produced respectable numbers.

The pros and cons that might come with new Raiders QB Geno Smith

Smith threw for 4,320 yards (fourth-most in NFL) and 21 touchdowns while completing 70.4 percent of his passes (fifth-best) in 17 games last season. The turnovers are an issue, one that might continue with Las Vegas' own inconsistent O-Line, but the 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year has proven himself to be a sufficient starting quarterback for two straight seasons.

The question that owner Mark Davis and the rest of the Raiders brass must ask themselves, though, is if Smith warrants such a big contract. His ceiling does not appear incredibly high and he reportedly requested a trade from the Seahawks after the two parties failed to agree on an extension. Smith has a relationship with new head coach Pete Carroll after playing for him in Seattle during the 2023-24 campaign, but there is no guarantee his morale stays high on the perpetually beset Raiders.

Maybe a new contract will take care of that potential concern. The Silver and Black are clearly moving with purpose, intent on being far more competitive next season. They signed star defensive end Maxx Crosby to a mammoth $106.5 million deal earlier in the week and are now slotting Geno Smith under center. Even if true prosperity is still out of the franchise's reach, Las Vegas is looking to add stability with its latest moves.

Whether or not the plan works, that quality is certainly something to strive for after inflicting pain on the fan base for the last few years. Having a vision is a good place to start. Now it is on the Raiders to ensure that it is a viable one.