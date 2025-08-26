The Pittsburgh Steelers must've perked their ears up following the Monday news in Sin City. Jakobi Meyers wants out of the Raiders, requesting a trade from Las Vegas.

NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero added context into why Meyers is seeking a new home.

“Meyers and the team attempted to negotiate a new contract, but could not come to terms,” Rapoport shared on X (formerly Twitter).

However, the Raiders are denying any thought of sending away their 1,000-yard wide receiver. Granted, the Raiders shared this declaration before luring back Amari Cooper.

The return of Cooper adds him to a room already featuring intriguing newcomers. Dont'e Thornton delivered an impressive training camp. Jack Bech is another rookie the Raiders are high on. And the Silver and Black feature 2024 Pro Bowler Brock Bowers at tight end.

Meyers can still make this Raiders offense dynamic and deep in the air attack. But the Steelers present plenty of reasons to make a run at him well before the NFL Trade Deadline.

Steelers sales pitch involves 2 new stars for Jakobi Meyers

That would be Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf at quarterback and wide receiver, respectively.

Wide receivers rarely turn down the chance to play with Super Bowl-winning passers. Irrespective of how old they are. Rodgers is now in place in the Steel City.

But the WR room remains iffy at best outside of Metcalf. The Pro Bowler no longer has George Pickens opposite of him. Pickens completed his first training camp with the Dallas Cowboys. Roman Wilson and Calvin Austin III are the only other options outside of Metcalf — with Austin catching below 40 passes in 2024.

Pittsburgh can prevent itself from creating more pressure on Wilson and Austin. Meyers hands the AFC North franchise a needed experienced and established veteran for Metcalf and Rodgers. Plus makes the Steelers' WR unit one of the league's deepest.

So what will it take trade wise to bring Meyers over?

Trade proposal involving Steelers and Raiders

The Steelers are a strong destination already for Meyers. Now with Cooper back in the Raiders' locker room, this rules out L.V. considering WR. This leads into the following idea involving both parties:

Steelers send one 2026 third rounder to Vegas.

Pittsburgh ships '26 free agent guard Isaac Seumalo in this move too.

The Raiders then sweeten this deal for Pittsburgh.

Vegas ships away more than Meyers in this proposal.

The Raiders trade guard Dylan Parham.

This is a two-for-two special on both sides. And moves that benefit the Steelers and Raiders greatly.

Seumalo is back from the non-football injury list, but he's due to make beyond $6.8 million in base salary this season. Plus he carries a cap hit of $10.1 million. The 31-year-old would join Alex Cappa as past guards carrying Super Bowl winning experience into the Raiders' locker room (Seumalo played on the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl LII team).

Parham is feeling turbulent ground at guard in Henderson. The 26-year-old is looking like a potential odd man out in the two-deep. Change is increasing for the past third rounder. Oh, he's still on his rookie deal with no word of a fifth-year option.

Parham rejoins old Memphis teammate Austin here in the Meyers proposal. Vegas then gains an additional third rounder for next April. Pittsburgh already holds a third round option via the Cowboys thanks to the Pickens move.

The general managers John Spytek and Omar Khan should hold this conversation for the Raiders and Steelers, respectively.