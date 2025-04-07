Although Geno Smith signed with the Las Vegas Raiders for other reasons, Tom Brady was a major proponent of his decision. Since the latter has been involved in the Raiders' front-office decisions, he knows what to look for.

As being dubbed the greatest quarterback to ever play, he sees something in Smith. When the former Seattle Seahawks quarterback was going through the process, Brady made a strong declaration.

It was one that Smith had been hoping for, according to Albert Breer of SI.

“What I was talking to Tom about, this is something he said, and this is true: We don’t want to celebrate contracts. We want to celebrate wins,” Smith says. “And the thing is, that just kind of set the tone for the team. This is our quarterback.

“This is the direction we’re headed. And there’s no gray area there. Everything’s set in stone. And when you have that, when you can set a real plan, then you can get things going.”

Although the Raiders needed to get more weapons around Smith, they added a crucial one. They hired Pete Carroll in the offseason. He might not make change overnight, but he can rid the franchise of some losing habits.

That alone is a pivotal change. Furthermore, Smith and Carroll were together in Seattle, and built a strong rapport. That's something Brady understands very well.

Tom Brady wanted Geno Smith to set the tone for Raiders

Even if there might've been younger quarterbacks to pursue, Smith fits what the Raiders need right now. They need a leader who can bring some consistency to the franchise.

They have gone through quarterbacks Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell, and Desmond Ridder last season alone. Someone like Smith can be a great win-now piece. However, he might be more than a win-now addition.

Funny enough, the Raiders gave Smith a nearly $90 million extension. They are committed to him for the long-term. When talking about the contract, he elaborated on the purpose of him signing with the Raiders is.

“As far as the contract, I’m very grateful, very thankful, very appreciative,” Smith said. “But my main focus is to go out there and win games, set the tone, and be a better version than anyone’s ever seen of me.”

Having arguably the greatest quarterback of all time saying that Smith can set the tone must feel good. As both men said though, it is all about wins, and not just contracts.

After winning four games last season, they are hoping to get back to consistent winning ways.