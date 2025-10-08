The Las Vegas Raiders lost their fourth straight game this past Sunday. This time, it was a 40-6 defeat on the road against the Indianapolis Colts. Now 1-4, Sunday's loss was their worst one yet under new head coach Pete Carroll. The Raiders will look to capture win number two this Sunday when the Tennessee Titans, another 1-4 squad, visits Allegiant Stadium. Ahead of the Week 6 clash in the desert, Carroll spoke about the status of punter AJ Cole. According to team beat reporter Nick Walters on X, formerly Twitter, the Raiders are monitoring Cole's ankle as Sunday's matchup draws closer.

#Raiders punter AJ Cole avoided a serious ankle injury after landing awkwardly on a blocked punt and being carted to the locker room on Sunday. Pete Carroll: "AJ's not going to kick today but he's planning on kicking Friday and we'll see how that goes. We'll report back on…

“#Raiders punter AJ Cole avoided a serious ankle injury after landing awkwardly on a blocked punt and being carted to the locker room on Sunday,” reported Walters. “Pete Carroll: ‘AJ's not going to kick today, but he's planning on kicking Friday, and we'll see how that goes. We'll report back on that.'”

Cole was injured on a blocked punt by the Colts in the second quarter of this past Sunday's loss. Kicker Daniel Carlson filled in for Cole Sunday after the punter was carted to the locker room. If all goes according to plan on Friday, Cole should be able to go on Sunday against the Titans. If not, then a replacement will need to be brought ASAP. Will Las Vegas have its punter for the Sunday afternoon tilt against Tennessee?

Can the Raiders pick up second win of 2025 season on Sunday?

Based on how they've played so far this season, it doesn't look like the Raiders will have too many more chances at a win. The Titans represent a good shot at win number two. The only other game Las Vegas might be favored in would be their late November matchup against the Cleveland Browns at home.

If Cole can't go on Sunday, recent signee Brad Robbins could get the call. The Raiders will need all the help they can get, even if they don't want to have Cole and/or Robbins go out too often on Sunday. The Titans finally got their first win of the Cam Ward era last weekend in Arizona. They are certainly hungry to get their second. Can Carroll get his team back to the form they have not shown since their Week 1 win in New England? If not, it's going to be another long season in Sin City.