NFL free agency is banging on the door, and teams around the league are making moves to create cap space to improve the roster. We've already seen some surprising cuts, like the Los Angeles Chargers letting go of Joey Bosa. On Friday, the Las Vegas Raiders decided to release a key protector from the team.

Vegas plans to release veteran center Andre James after the new league starts, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. James was one of the few players who was part of the Raiders franchise when they were still in Oakland.

“The Raiders plan to release starting center Andre James after the new league year begins, per The Insiders. One of the last players remaining from the Oakland days, James played in 89 games with 60 starts over six seasons.”

That means James won't technically be released until the post-June 1 deadline. The 27-year-old center signed a three-year, $24 million contract before free agency last offseason. The decision to release James from the roster gives the Raiders $5.57 million in dead cap while also saving the organization $3.15 million against the cap.

James has been consistent over the years, as he's only accrued seven career penalties. It's believed he'll be a sought-after center in free agency. The Raiders made the move as the franchise selected Jackson Powers-Johnson out of Oregon in the 2024 NFL Draft and plan to move him to center full time.

Las Vegas will enter free agency with over $74 million in cap space, giving them the fourth most in the league. The Raiders traded for former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith to replace Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell. NFL.com lists wide receiver, running back, cornerback, and defensive tackle as the other team needs.

It's already been a busy offseason for this franchise after the team decided to part ways with Antonio Pierce as head coach. The Raiders hired former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll as the replacement in January. Acquiring Smith reunites Smith with Carroll.

After finishing the 2024 campaign with a 4-13 record, the Raiders own the No. 6 pick overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Between having a ton of cap space and great draft capital, Las Vegas has an opportunity to add some serious talent to the roster.