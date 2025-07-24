The Las Vegas Raiders have been looking to add some depth at wide receiver ever since Davante Adams left for the New York Jets. Jakobi Meyers is solid, but there has not been much production behind him. This week, the Raiders signed wide receiver Seth Williams, a former Dallas Cowboys practice squad member and 2021 Denver Broncos draft pick, just ahead of the team’s 2025 training camp opener.

The move sees Williams return to the NFL after a productive period in the United Football League (UFL) with the champion DC Defenders.

Williams officially signed with Las Vegas on Tuesday, following a workout with the team. The Raiders added him to a receiving corps that already includes veterans Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker, along with 2025 second-round pick Jack Bech from TCU. The 25-year-old brings depth and postseason experience to a position group looking to add consistency behind its top options.

A native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Williams played college football at Auburn, where he ranks fourth all-time in both receiving yards (2,124) and receiving touchdowns (17). His best collegiate season came in 2019 when he recorded 59 catches for 830 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore.

Williams was drafted in the sixth round (219th overall) by the Denver Broncos in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played two regular-season games for Denver, catching a 34-yard pass in a Week 17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos waived him in 2022, and he spent the next two years on the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad, signing a reserve/futures deal with them twice, though he never made the active roster.

In October 2024, Williams joined the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad, where he remained for the final 13 weeks of the 2024 season. He signed a futures contract with Dallas in January 2025 but was waived on May 7. Just five days later, on May 12, he signed with the UFL's DC Defenders.

Williams made a late-season impact with the Defenders, catching eight passes for 63 yards and one touchdown in two regular-season games. In the postseason, he elevated his performance with three receptions for 107 yards and another touchdown across two games. Notably, he hauled in a 46-yard catch in the UFL Championship, contributing to the Defenders' 58–34 title victory.

Over four total games in the UFL, Williams recorded 11 receptions for 170 yards and two touchdowns, stepping in after a mid-season injury to Ty Scott. He became a primary target for quarterback Jordan Ta’amu during their championship run.

Williams is the second DC Defenders player to sign with an NFL team this offseason, following offensive tackle Yasir Durant’s move to the New England Patriots in June.

The Raiders begin their three-game preseason schedule on August 7, 2025, against the Seattle Seahawks, where Seth Williams will look to secure a spot on the active roster.