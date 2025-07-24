The Las Vegas Raiders made headlines on Thursday, deciding to void the remaining $35.2 million of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins' contract. The decision comes just one year into a 4-year, $110 million contract Wilkins signed before joining the Raiders for the 2024 season. He is officially no longer a member of Las Vegas.

The move reportedly had to do with the team's perception of how Wilkins handled his rehab from a foot injury, according to National Football League Insider Adam Schefter. Wilkins has since filed a grievance with the NFL Players Association, per Sports Illustrated.

The stunning decision is a certain blow to what was an improved Raiders defense in 2024.

They finished middle of the pack against the pass. However, the Raiders concluded last season just outside the top 10 in stopping the run. Wilkins was by far the biggest reason for the team's success up the middle. Among 219 qualified defensive linemen, the former Raiders big man finished ranking 21st, according to Pro Football Focus.

More impressively, he finished ranking third specifically against the run. At 6-foot-4, 310 pounds, Wilkins is not an easy man to move from the middle.

The veteran has been among the best interior defensive linemen since being drafted 13th overall by the Miami Dolphins in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was a highly touted pro prospect after dominating college football at Clemson. He played four years in South Carolina, helping the Tigers win national championships in both 2016 and 2018. The latter of which he was one of the most fearsome players in all of college football.

Throughout his career in the NFL, Wilkins has started 82 games, playing in 86. He has amassed 372 combined tackles, 22.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles. Yet, last season, he was limited to just five games due to his foot injury. Rumors swirling have suggested the team was looking for the veteran DT to have surgery, which he has not yet opted to do.

Perhaps the happiest people in the league following this news are the tailbacks in the AFC West.