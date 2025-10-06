Not much has gone right for the Las Vegas Raiders to begin Pete Carroll's tenure as head coach. Now, one of their seemingly big pickups from free agency is no longer with the team.

The Raiders have released Pratt. via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Ultimately, Carroll simply decided to switch things up, via team reporter Paul Gutierrez.

“We just thought it was time to go in a different direction,” Carroll said.

Pratt didn't travel with the team for their 40-6 drubbing at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. That was likely the biggest sign that a divorce was coming. Pratt ended up playing in four games with the Raiders, making 25 tackles and two pass break ups.

Article Continues Below

The year prior, as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, Pratt arguably had the best season of his NFL tenure. He made a career-high 143 tackles and four quarterback hits to go alongside six passes defended and two interceptions. Because of that recent performance, Pratt will find another opportunity elsewhere in the NFL if he wants one.

As for the Raiders, they'll have to hope they can figure things out without Pratt in a hurry. After their Week 5 performance, Las Vegas ranks 20th in total defense, allowing 328.2 yards per game. Their work against the past has hurt mightily, as they rank 22nd by allowing 226.8 YPG.

The Raiders will now prepare for their Week 6 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, hoping to make a complete turnaround. Pratt will look for his next NFL opportunity, perhaps signing with a team that has an easier path to the playoffs.