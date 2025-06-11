The Las Vegas Raiders are a new-look team in a competitive AFC West Division. With the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and Denver Broncos in the division, the Raiders are hoping they can flip the switch with a new roster and improve from a rough 2024-25 campaign.

On Wednesday, the Raiders signed former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt to a one-year deal worth up to just under $5 million. This is a big move for the Raiders to improve the defense. With Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty now in Las Vegas, the Raiders need to focus on improving the defense to make them a more well-rounded team. Winning divisional games will be very difficult, and they need players to stack up on both sides of the ball.

Pratt joins a defense led by Maxx Crosby. Crosby is one of the top pass-rushing edge rushers in the league, and now the Raiders add a linebacker who can tackle as well as the best of them. Pratt adds to a linebacking room that has Devin White and Tyree Wilson, who were both top draft picks.

Pratt is a former third-round pick out of NC State in 2019. He finished with a career-high 143 tackles (career-high 80 solo) last season after another great year in 2023. The 29-year-old has improved every season since his rookie year and will provide a lot of value to the Raiders' defense.

Pete Carroll is now the head coach, and Tom Brady is helping run the show and aim toward turning the franchise around. It's no secret that Carroll, in the past, used old-school coaching methods. Now, it seems Carroll is adapting to new coaching methods. Carroll has a lot on his plate in his first season in Vegas and will get a good look at the division in Week 2 when they host the Las Angeles Chargers for Monday Night Football.