Pete Carroll is facing reality with the Las Vegas Raiders. Especially after taking the 40-6 beatdown at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts Sunday.

His team is in bad shape at 1-4 overall. And Carroll admits having difficulty coming to grips with it — as he said via Ryan McFadden of ESPN after the loss.

“I'm processing it poorly to tell you the truth, because I did expect it to win right out of the chutes,” Carroll said.

The Raiders did indeed win right away. Except that was back in Week 1 against the New England Patriots. Otherwise they'd be staring at an 0-5 start in the Carroll era.

Now the Raiders hit a new low in the heartland. This time with Carroll on their side.

Miscues occurring during Raiders blowout loss vs. Colts

Carroll entered the year resting the offense on the arm of Geno Smith once again — reminiscent of their Seattle Seahawks run together.

Smith hit a new mark not seen since 1982. He's thrown the most interceptions at the start of the year since franchise legend Jim Plunkett. Smith's nine total interceptions are also the most by a starting QB in the first five games since Zach Wilson in 2021 with the New York jets.

Ashton Jeanty carried the Raiders as the lone highlight inside Lucas Oil Stadium. Jeanty ended his afternoon with 14 carries for 67 yards. The other Silver and Black highlight? Vegas has scored on the opening drive in its first three road games for the first time since 2008.

Daniel Carlson booted a 24-yard field goal to start the scoring. But Indy exploded from there — with Jonathan Taylor gashing the defense for three touchdowns. He finished with 66 rushing yards along with the trio of end zone trips.

Daniel Jones tossed two touchdown throws on 21-of-29 passing for 212 yards. The Raiders mustered only 296 total yards.

It's now the second time since 2023 that a Carroll-led team has lost four in a row. That Seahawks team managed to finish 9-8 overall featuring Smith as the QB. But still missed the playoffs.