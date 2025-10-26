Jakobi Meyers still wants out of Las Vegas, and he hasn’t hidden it. As the Raiders hit their bye, the veteran wideout reiterated that he wants his trade request granted but said he’ll remain professional and focus on playing well if he stays. “I’ve got no control over that, if I’m here I’m here,” he told ESPN’s Ryan McFadden, adding that he still hopes to be moved while keeping his standards on the field.

Even so, the Raiders aren’t planning a giveaway. Las Vegas would trade Meyers only if the return meets a strong-value threshold, with no such offer on the table yet, per ESPN. With the Nov. 4 deadline approaching, the organization is prepared to carry him through the end of his deal if necessary.

Meyers, 28, confirmed he “wants to be in a good spot” and hasn’t engaged in recent talks about a new contract. He missed last week’s loss to the Chiefs with knee and toe injuries but is expected back after the Week 9 bye. Through six games, he has 29 receptions for 329 yards. Also, multiple teams are actively exploring receiver help, including the Steelers, Bills, and Broncos.

That posture reflects Las Vegas’ broader calculus: a productive, respected veteran on an expiring contract has real value, but the club won’t move him for less than they believe he’s worth. In the meantime, Meyers emphasized he won’t be a distraction, saying the team knows how he feels and he’ll keep showing up for his teammates.

From a market-fit standpoint, there’s no shortage of landing spots. Beyond the teams monitoring the position, Meyers’ profile, sure-handed, disciplined, and scheme-flexible, fits what several offenses need down the stretch. He has produced steadily despite a turbulent year, which is why interest persists as the clock ticks toward the deadline.

Looking at potential destinations, multiple scenarios make sense. The Steelers could use a reliable chain-mover; the Bills remain a natural contender seeking another trustworthy target; the Patriots offer familiarity and immediate plug-and-play value; and the Giants profile as a team that could use stability at receiver.

The common thread is simple: Meyers helps quarterbacks win on schedule and in structure, precisely why the Raiders will only listen if the offer matches his on-field impact.