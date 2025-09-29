The Las Vegas Raiders’ defense came out swinging against the Chicago Bears, and Maxx Crosby stole the spotlight early. The star pass rusher recorded his first career interception in highlight-reel fashion, batting down a Caleb Williams pass at the line before hauling it in himself.

Crosby then rumbled upfield to set up a short touchdown drive capped by rookie Ashton Jeanty. The turnover flipped the momentum, putting the Raiders ahead 7-3 by the end of the first quarter.

At 28 years old and in his seventh NFL season, Crosby continues to be the emotional engine for Las Vegas’ defense.

Heading into the game, he had already logged 15 tackles and two sacks this season, and his interception gave the Raiders an early lifeline against a Bears team that looked ready to pounce.

But despite Crosby’s heroics, Las Vegas fell short in heartbreaking fashion. A last-second blocked field goal sealed a 25-24 loss at Allegiant Stadium on September 28, dropping the Raiders to 1-3. Speaking afterward, Crosby’s disappointment was clear.

“We’re really close,” Crosby said, via Vegas Sports Today, as noticed by Heavy. “We’re right there, came on the last play. We got to find a way to not make it so hard on ourselves… Freaking hurts, it sucks. I hate losing.”

Crosby admitted he wished he had forced more turnovers to offset the four giveaways committed by the Raiders’ offense, including three interceptions by Geno Smith.

“I work on trying to take the ball away every single day,” he added. “Finally getting one was good, but I could have had a couple more. Always room to improve.”

While Crosby carried the defense, Smith took responsibility for the loss.

“First of all, I owe it to my teammates to play better,” the veteran said. “We deserve to get this win, and I let those guys down.”

Head coach Pete Carroll, however, isn’t ready to bench Smith.

“Nope, we’re not there,” Carroll said when asked about possibly turning to Kenny Pickett, per Sports Illustrated. Still, he acknowledged the turnovers made winning nearly impossible, despite the defense’s strong first half.

For the Raiders, the frustration lies in wasted opportunities. Crosby gave them the spark, but until the offense cleans up its mistakes, Las Vegas will struggle to turn his dominance into wins.