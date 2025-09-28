The Las Vegas Raiders' defense is putting up a fight against the Chicago Bears as they own a 7-3 lead at the end of the first quarter. Edge rusher Maxx Crosby has been a wrecking machine on Sunday as well, as he somehow managed to record an immaculate interception.

Crosby, who is 28 years old, deflected Caleb Williams' pass at the line of scrimmage. After the ball popped straight up into the air, the four-time Pro Bowler tracked it down and hauled it in. The Raiders star was then able to run it up the field for several yards before running out of bounds.

MAXX CROSBY TIPPED IT TO HIMSELF AND PICKED IT OFF CHIvsLV on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/wSQp6WwsSi — NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

The interception came at an incredibly crucial time, as the Bears were on the verge of potentially adding on to their early 3-0 lead. Instead, Maxx Crosby forced a turnover in what is his first career interception, according to the Raiders' digital reporter Levi Edwards.

“I just witnessed Maxx Crosby get his first career interception at a time in which the Raiders desperately needed it.”

Crosby's pick led to the Raiders driving the field, where rookie running back Ashton Jeanty ran one in for a touchdown. It was a massive play by the seventh-year pro, as the forced turnover gave Las Vegas the moment the team needed to take the lead before the end of the first quarter.

So far this season, Maxx Crosby has recorded 15 combined tackles (seven solo), two sacks, and an interception. Those numbers are pending, as he has yet to finish the Week 4 matchup against the Bears. Regardless, Crosby is off to a hot start to begin the 2025-26 campaign.