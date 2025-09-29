The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of the Chicago Bears via a last-minute blocked field goal. However, perhaps what was more stunning was how close the game was despite quarterback Geno Smith's performance.

In the 25-24 loss, Smith completed 14-of-21 passes for 117 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. His turnovers halted Las Vegas' momentum, and while they managed to keep Chicago at bay, clearly Smith's stat line is not that of a winning quarterback.

However, head coach Pete Carroll isn't ready to turn to Kenny Pickett. He still believes in the veteran and expects Smith to turn things around, via Ezekiel Trezevant of Sports Illustrated.

“No. Nope. We're not there,” Carroll said of replacing Smith with backup Kenny Pickett.

Article Continues Below

“You can't expect to turn the ball over like that and win,” he continued. “It doesn't happen, but we overcame it because the defense was so spectacular in the first half making those stops. They were great, and it gave us a chance. The score could have been ridiculous after the first quarter, but it wasn't, and so we learn. ”

Smith threw his first pick on the Raiders' first drive of the game. On Las Vegas' next opportunity, he and running back Ashton Jeanty were blown up behind the line, leading to a fumble. Then, the quarterback threw his second interception on the team's final drive of the half. Somehow, someway, the Raiders still led 14-9.

In a not-so shocking twist, Smith then threw his third pick on the first possession of the second half. The Raiders battled all the way until the end. However, they gave the Bears too much time to capitalize, which they eventually did.

While most will focus on the blocked field goal, Smith's play was the real red flag from Week 4. It isn't the first time he has struggled in his Raiders debut. Still, Carroll is holding firm and is confident Smith will get back on track.