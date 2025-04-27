The Las Vegas Raiders have been busy this offseason, and that continued in the 2025 NFL draft, where they brought in a new crop of players who they are hoping will be pillars for the franchise moving forward. The best of the bunch is running back Ashton Jeanty, whom the team selected with the No. 6 overall pick of the draft.

While the running back position isn't viewed as all that valuable when it comes to the draft, Jeanty's production for Boise State football, which saw him rack up a mind-boggling 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns on the ground, could not be ignored. Using a high draft pick on a running back isn't something teams would typically do, but Mel Kiper recently explained why he's in favor of the selection.

“The Raiders really needed to make a splash, too,” Kiper wrote for ESPN. “They were last in rushing (3.6 yards per carry), and 33-year-old Raheem Mostert was at the top of the depth chart Thursday morning. I talk a lot about how teams should never take running backs in the first round, and this is the earliest we've seen one selected since Saquon Barkley went second in 2018. I'm lifting that philosophy for this pick. Jeanty was my No. 4 prospect. I'm OK with this one.”

Mel Kiper wary of Raiders roster, despite Ashton Jeanty addition

On paper, the Jeanty pick is a home run for the Raiders, but running back wasn't the only spot the team needed to address in the draft. Kiper was quick to note that Las Vegas had several holes to fill on defense, and while they brought in a handful of players, the losses they suffered on this side of the ball throughout free agency could loom large come the 2025 season.

“It's easy to get excited about the offensive upgrades and forget about the defensive turnover, though,” Kiper said. “Let's not get ahead of ourselves. The Tre'von Moehrig and Robert Spillane losses could hurt. Darien Porter was the only defensive pick before Round 4. He's speedy, but he's still learning the cornerback position after switching from receiver. Tonka Hemingway is an undersized 3-technique, and I'm not positive how fellow defensive tackle JJ Pegues fits into the mix. I wonder if he's more of a fullback in the pros. Linebacker Cody Lindenberg is probably a special-teamer.”

Las Vegas appears to be trending in the right direction, but they may not be fully ready to take a step forward after a disappointing 2024 campaign. If Jeanty can produce like he did in college, the Raiders offense, which also features Geno Smith, Jakobi Meyers, and Brock Bowers, could be lethal next season after struggling mightily last year.