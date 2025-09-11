In Week 2 of the NFL season, the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC West rivalry matchup. The matchup is also the latest between two coaches, Jim Harbaugh and Pete Carroll, who have had a rivalry in the coaching ranks dating back to when both were coaching in college football. This is the latest chapter between the two after the Raiders hired Pete Carroll.

Pete Carroll joked at his latest press conference, saying he has no fond memories of facing Jim Harbaugh's teams. This added some extra fuel to the rivalry, but it is clear that there is a healthy respect between the two, even if it's not always friendly.

“He’s seen my game, and so he’d like me to help him win,” Carroll said when asked about Harbaugh’s teammate comment. “One thing we would certainly see eye to eye on is competing. He’s always been a great competitor. He’s also battled through so much in his playing and coaching days. I appreciate him saying that, because I’d like to play with him, too.”

Then, the joking continued, with Pete Carroll responding to a reporter's comment that Harbaugh said he doesn't get Christmas Cards from Pete.

“I’m surprised he would say that because he sends me a birthday card every year,” Carroll responded.

In the rematch between the two coaches, both teams enter with a 1-0 record. However, the Chargers had a much more impressive win over the Kansas City Chiefs than the Raiders, who only won against the New England Patriots.

The Chargers are the better team on paper. Justin Herbert is coming into his position as quarterback, and they are coming off a playoff appearance.

The Raiders have a solid foundation with Carroll, but they have pieces that can cause issues for the Chargers, like rookie Ashton Jeanty and second-year tight end Brock Bowers, who is questionable after he injured his knee.

When you compare the head-to-head records between Harbaugh and Carroll, they are deadlocked at 6-6. However, the momentum has been on Carroll's side recently, with him having a 5-1 record in their last six matchups.