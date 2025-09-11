The Las Vegas Raiders have an injury status to keep tabs on when it comes to star tight end Brock Bowers.

Bowers sustained a knee injury during the Raiders' season-opening win over the New England Patriots on Sept. 7. He took a heavy hit to the knee late in the third quarter, ending his day with five catches for 103 yards.

Days after the game, Bowers has been unable to take part in all the team's drills. On Thursday, he wasn't practicing alongside linebacker Elandon Roberts, per reporter Ryan McFadden.

#Raiders TE Brock Bowers (knee) and LB Elandon Roberts (elbow) are not practicing. They are observing the stretch period without a helmet. Injury report will come out later this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/r8LgxbABTF — Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) September 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

What lies ahead for Brock Bowers, Raiders

It will be crucial for the Raiders to manage the health of their young offensive star in Brock Bowers. He presents himself as one of the most dangerous tight ends in the league as a sophomore, being able to catch the ball at a high level.

Head coach Pete Carroll provided injury updates on both Bowers and Elandon Roberts. He said the team is still monitoring their progress in recovering from their respective injuries but shared an optimistic outlook that both provided to him.

“Pete Carroll on Brock Bowers, Elandon Roberts injury status: “They don’t think they can’t play.” Said he still has to monitor them throughout the week of practice,” reporter Levi Edwards wrote.

There is still time for Bowers and Roberts to get back on the field before their Week 2 matchup. They have the Friday, Saturday and Sunday practice sessions to look forward to as they can provide significant impacts on the field with their skillsets.

The Raiders will prepare for their next matchup, being at home. They host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. ET.