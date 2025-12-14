The Las Vegas Raiders have not had the 2025 season they hoped for. That has not improved in Week 15, as the Raiders (2-11) are down 17-0 against the Eagles (8-5) just before halftime. But at least their best defensive player passed a pair of legendary NFL figures in the record books during the game.

Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby passed a pair of NFL legends after recording a sack against Jalen Hurts during the first half.

Crosby got his 10th sack of the season on Sunday, which now gives him four seasons with 10+ sacks. He tied Haason Reddick (four) and Trey Hendrickson (four) for the fifth-most seasons with 10+ sacks since 2019.

Beyond that, Crosby racked up his 131st tackle for loss since entering the league in 2019. It is the most among any player during that span.

Crosby passed Ndamukong Suh (130) for the ninth-most tackles for loss by a defensive lineman since 2000. He also passed 26 tackles for loss this season, passing Aaron Donald (25) for the sixth-most tackles for loss in a single season by a defensive lineman since 2000.

Crosby entered the game with 39 solo tackles, nine sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception on the season. He is unquestionably the best player for the Raiders on defense, and arguably on the entire team.

Unfortunately, the offense has not been able to keep up. Especially in Week 15 with Kenny Pickett in at quarterback.

The Raiders finished the first half with just 52 total yards of offense. Pickett went 6-of-10 passing for 30 yards but also took three sacks.

Las Vegas will need to seriously turn things around in the second half if they want to make this a competitive game.

The Raiders are down 17-0 at halftime.