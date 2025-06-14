The Las Vegas Raiders are receiving a sample of the potential stardom of one rookie. Let alone one of their more towering newcomers during organized team activities (OTAs).

Day two selection Jack Bech is turning heads in Henderson, Nevada. That's according to Raiders reporter Case Keefer of the Las Vegas Sun on Saturday. Bech and Dont'e Thornton appear to be competing in a who's the better receiving rookie competition.

“The receiver the Raiders took before Thornton in the draft, second-rounder Jack Bech, was not as flashy but steadier,” Keefer wrote.

Still, the big 6-foot-5 wideout is doing enough to win over the Silver and Black early, per Keefer's description of the OTAs action.

“Working primarily with the second team, Bech showed off precision route-running ability and soft hands. He got work both out wide and in the slot, just as he did throughout a college career that started at Louisiana State and concluded at Texas Christian,” Keefer wrote.

Raiders reveal potential plan for towering rookie

Pete Carroll helped nab Bech in the second round out of TCU. Bech already hit the ground running by winning over the Raiders in minicamp.

The newest Raiders head coach unveiled what his vision is for Bech now that he's getting acclimated with the NFL. Especially with Thornton in the same WR room.

“The idea is to force those guys to play early and make them have to play,” Carroll said, via Keefer. “To do that well, you have to ask them to do things they’re good at.”

Carroll elaborated what type of approach that is.

“If you just ask them to try to do everything that a veteran knows, they're going to falter and they're not going to be able to show themselves,” Carroll explained. “But if you do it in a progressive manner that gives them a chance to show, then by the time we get to mid-season, those guys can be regulars for us.”

Bech is expected to take pressure off last year's top rookie Brock Bowers this fall. The Raiders earned an A- grade for snatching the wideout at 58th overall. Bech hands new quarterback Geno Smith with a short-to-intermediate target too. Smith has increased his accuracy in those throws over the years.