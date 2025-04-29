Under the guidance of new general manager John Spytek and veteran head coach Pete Carroll, the Las Vegas Raiders attacked the 2025 NFL Draft with a clear mission. They needed to fortify the offense around newly acquired quarterback Geno Smith while addressing key losses on defense. They emerged with a class that is not only one of the most aggressive offensively. It was also surprisingly deep across the board. If their strategy pays off, this group could mark the turning point toward long-term competitiveness in Sin City.

Raiders 2025 Draft Needs Overview

Heading into the 2025 draft, the Raiders had no shortage of needs. Even after signing Smith in an attempt to stabilize the quarterback position, Las Vegas faced urgent roster holes. These included needs at running back and wide receiver. Both are essential for breathing life into an offense that lacked explosive playmakers in 2024. On defense, free agency departures thinned the secondary and the linebacker corps. Meanwhile, questions loomed along the offensive line. With all these holes, the Raiders' front office needed a smart, impact-heavy draft. Well, they largely delivered.

Here we'll try to hand out grades for every pick that the Las Vegas Raiders made in the recent 2025 NFL Draft.

Round 1, No. 6: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Grade: A

Spytek and Carroll wasted no time giving their new quarterback a true workhorse. Ashton Jeanty racked up a staggering 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns last season. Now, he brings both strength through contact and an open-field burst that the Raiders have been sorely missing. Jeanty isn't just a plug-and-play starter. He's a potential franchise-changing player who fits perfectly into Carroll’s ball-control philosophy. It’s rare to love a first-round running back pick these days. However, this one feels right for where the Raiders are.

Round 2, No. 58: Jack Bech, WR, TCU

Grade: A-

Jack Bech gives the Raiders a polished, physical wide receiver who can dominate and flash big-play ability. His toughness after the catch will pair well with Smith’s accuracy in the short and mid-range passing game. Las Vegas desperately needed more weapons. Now, Bech can be a starter from Week 1. It’s a smart, value-savvy pick in a deep receiver class.

Round 3, No. 68: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

Grade: B

Darien Porter is a long, athletic corner who can compete for snaps early on in a reshaped secondary. His speed and ball-tracking ability should help against the AFC West’s array of dangerous passing attacks. Yes, he may need some technical refinement. That said, Porter’s ceiling justifies the third-round investment.

Round 3, No. 98: Caleb Rogers, G, Texas Tech

Grade: B+

Strengthening the trenches was critical. Now, Caleb Rogers brings versatility, toughness, and starting potential at guard. He should help stabilize a line that struggled in pass protection and short-yardage situations last season.

Round 3, No. 99: Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary

Grade: B

Doubling down on offensive line depth, the Raiders snag a developmental tackle with good feet and a solid anchor. Charles Grant might not start immediately. Still, he's a strong bet to develop into a swing tackle or even a future starter with NFL coaching.

Round 4, No. 108: Dont’e Thornton Jr, WR, Tennessee

Grade: A-

Thornton was an excellent value here. He’s a size/speed specimen who never fully broke out in college but flashed big-play ability. With better quarterback play and scheming, Thornton could turn into a dangerous outside receiver.

Round 4, No. 135: Tonka Hemingway, DT, South Carolina

Grade: B

Tonka Hemingway isn’t a flashy pick, but he’s a disruptive, active interior defender. His quick hands and effort level fit the culture Carroll is trying to build. Hemingway also offers important depth for a thin defensive front.

Round 6, No. 180: JJ Pegues, DT, Ole Miss

Grade: B-

JJ Pegues brings massive size to the Raiders’ interior defensive line. Sure, he’s more of a project player at this point. However, he can become a reliable run-stuffer with the right development.

Round 6, No. 213: Tommy Mellott, WR, Montana State

Grade: B

Announced as a receiver, Tommy Mellott is a fascinating pick. He is as former quarterback who impressed with elite athleticism at his pro day. Now, Mellott offers special teams ability immediately and intriguing gadget-play potential on offense.

Round 6, No. 215: Cam Miller, QB, North Dakota State

Grade: C+

With Smith entrenched and Aidan O'Connell behind him, Cam Miller profiles more as a long-term developmental backup. His college tape shows flashes of good decision-making and mobility. That said, he’ll need time. It’s a reasonable swing at this stage of the draft.

Round 7, No. 222: Cody Lindenberg, LB, Minnesota

Grade: B+

The Raiders needed linebacker depth badly. Minnesota's Cody Lindenberg brings it. He’s a smart, instinctive player who should shine on special teams. He can also carve out a role on defense with time. Great value in the seventh round.

Final Raiders Draft Grade: A-

The Raiders went heavy on offense early and trusted their board on Day 3. Jeanty, Bech, Thornton, Rogers, and Grant could all see significant roles right away, giving Las Vegas the infusion of youth and playmaking it badly needed. Defensively, they didn’t ignore their needs either, securing athletes who fit Carroll’s tough, high-motor style. If Geno Smith plays to his capabilities, this draft could end up accelerating the Raiders' timeline to contention.