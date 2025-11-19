The Las Vegas Raiders are in rough shape heading into Week 12. Las Vegas got blown out by Dallas on Monday Night Football, dropping them to 2-8 on the season. Now rumors are beginning to spread about the Raiders making some big changes this offseason.

ESPN insiders discussed which head coaches are in the most trouble approaching the playoffs. Pete Carroll's name came up as a potential one-and-done candidate.

“Carroll is a name to monitor because the Raiders are clearly in rebuilding mode from a roster/talent standpoint,” ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote on Wednesday. ” At 74, he is in it to win now and to prove that he's capable of turning around an organization. Those plans aren't meshing.”

Carroll was hired to make the Raiders competitive right away in 2025. But that has not been the case, as both sides of the ball have struggled.

“I don't necessarily see him walking away, though he's clearly not getting what he signed up for in January,” Fowler added. “So, a question of whether the Raiders should reset and continue the rebuild with another coach is worth asking.”

The Raiders could be an attractive landing spot for a new head coach. Especially an offensive-minded coach who could make the most out of Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty.

“Either way, something has to change with the offense and play caller Chip Kelly, whose name could surface for college jobs again,” Fowler concluded. “The 30th-ranked offense is a tough watch, especially when it involves the act of handing off the ball.”

How the Raiders end the season could help decide Carroll's fate beyond 2025.

Raiders' embarrassing loss to Cowboys should have them questioning everything

It makes sense that questions are popping up about Carroll after how the Raiders looked on Monday Night Football.

Carroll sounded downright defeated when talking with reporters after the game. The veteran head coach did not have many answers for why his team struggled so mightily.

Perhaps the biggest concern from the 33-16 blowout was the absence of the running game. Las Vegas had just 27 rushing yards, which is rare for any Carroll-led team.

If Carroll cannot create some hope for the future, he could soon be sent packing.

Next up for the Raiders is a Week 12 matchup against the Browns.