The Las Vegas Raiders are rumored to be fans of Alabama's Jalen Milroe, per ESPN. Milroe is one of several quarterbacks hoping to hear his name selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“The Raiders are on the radar, which would make sense; he could develop behind Geno Smith for a few years. The upside on Milroe is sizable,” ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler wrote.

While Milroe isn't considered one of the top two quarterbacks in the draft, Fowler believes that someone could trade up for him. Alabama's quarterback could end up a late first-round selection.

“I think someone will do it,” an NFC executive said to the ESPN reporter.

The NFL Draft starts Thursday, April 24. The Raiders have the sixth overall selection.

Raiders are looking for some dynamic playmakers in the NFL Draft

The Raiders have a new head coach in Pete Carroll, who takes over one of the toughest jobs in the NFL. Las Vegas has made just a handful of playoff appearances in the last 20 years, going back to their days in Oakland.

Carroll got the ball rolling by signing his former quarterback, Geno Smith. Smith and Carroll worked together with the Seattle Seahawks. Last season, Smith threw for 4,314 yards while completing 70 percent of his passes.

If the Raiders do draft Milroe, it isn't likely that he would start over Smith. Still, the two quarterbacks have some similarities. Both play callers won a lot of college games. Milroe played for Alabama, while Smith played at West Virginia.

This past season, Milroe worked for new Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer. The Crimson Tide missed the College Football Playoff, but Milroe still had some big games. This includes a win over Georgia, where the gunslinger rushed for two touchdowns while throwing two more.

Milroe has been working this offseason with long-time quarterbacks coach Jordan Palmer. Palmer described Milroe to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler as a fast-learner.

“Palmer and Milroe have worked over the past year on fluidity and connection to the ground as a passer, which should help his accuracy at the next level,” Fowler added.

Other NFL teams this offseason are reportedly interested in Milroe, including the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh is rumored to now be linked to Shedeur Sanders, but anything is possible on draft day.

Raiders fans are watching closely to see what happens with their team on draft day.