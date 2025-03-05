Tyler Lockett will be looking for a new home as the Seattle Seahawks just recently released him after 10 seasons with the team. The speedy wide receiver still has some game left, and he could find himself back with a familiar face during free agency, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“One natural landing spot for soon-to-be former Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett is the Las Vegas Raiders, whose head coach Pete Carroll knows his former wide receiver well. Lockett’s character always has matched his talents, and Carroll always has been a big supporter. Raiders also need WR help,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Lockett had some productive seasons with Carroll, and there's a chance he can get back to that level of play with someone who knows how he plays.

It's obvious that the Seahawks are going in a different direction with their team because right after Lockett was released, it was reported that DK Metcalf had requested a trade, and they would honor it. Metcalf noted that he wanted to play with a contender, but it would be hard to rule out the Raiders as a destination for him to reunite with Carroll as well.

Metcalf had been in trade rumors since the season ended, so it's no surprise that the Seahawks may have been looking to move him.

Following the news of Lockett being released by the Seahawks, he sent out a message to the fans on social media.

“I really enjoyed being in Seattle! I met so many great people and captured so many great memories! The 12’s really make this place meaningful! Although, my time on the Seahawks may have run its course I’m thankful for everything!! God gets all the glory forever,” Lockett wrote on X.

It will be interesting to see where Lockett lands in free agency and if it will be the Raiders.