Shedeur Sanders rose as a future Las Vegas Raiders quarterback possibility before the NFL Combine. Geno Smith helped fan the flames of Sanders' Vegas arrival following the Raiders' March 7 trade.

Or is there still the chance Sanders lands with the Silver and Black? One viral post released Monday sparked new theories. Plus sent Raiders fans into a frenzy.

Sanders shared this Instagram story with Smith himself, screenshot and shared by Raiders insider for the Las Vegas Review Journal Vincent Bonsignore.

👀 Interesting IG post from Shedeur Sanders 👀 pic.twitter.com/8bomKkQX7B — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) March 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Sanders even posted the caption “legendary” in his post. But again, many flocked online to react to the theories behind the pic. Especially with both men clad in Raiders colors.

Online theories spark for Raiders QB Geno Smith and Shedeur Sanders

DraftKings emerged as one account reacting to the pic. They asked “teammates soon?” on its X account.

One Raiders fan started to visualize Sanders' playing style next to Smith.

“Raiders QB room 2025?… Geno Smith’s play style is similar to Shedeur Sanders and he would be a perfect mentor for Shedeur,” the fan posted online.

Again, the eye-opening photo has many fans believing the Raiders will consider taking the Colorado star No. 6 overall. Even after pulling off the stunning Smith deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

Both men delivered astronomical stats during the college run. Smith starred for West Virginia from 2009 to 2012. He tossed 98 total touchdown passes and racked up 11,662 yards with 21 interceptions. Smith, though, dropped to the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft before landing with the New York Jets.

Sanders delivered a well-scrutinized career at both Jackson State and Colorado. He delivered 7,364 yards with 64 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and completed 71.8% of his throws.

But Sanders' own draft stock is taking its own tumble. The Colorado star has some mock drafts predicting he'll fall out of the top 10. NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein, however, predicted on Feb. 9 that Sanders will land with the AFC West franchise. Meanwhile, the New York Giants got urged to take Sanders at No. 3 on March 11.

April 25 just got a whole lot more intriguing for the Raiders. Thanks to Sanders' pic with the newest QB1 for Vegas.