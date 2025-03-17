Shedeur Sanders rose as a future Las Vegas Raiders quarterback possibility before the NFL Combine. Geno Smith helped fan the flames of Sanders' Vegas arrival following the Raiders' March 7 trade.

Or is there still the chance Sanders lands with the Silver and Black? One viral post released Monday sparked new theories. Plus sent Raiders fans into a frenzy.

Sanders shared this Instagram story with Smith himself, screenshot and shared by Raiders insider for the Las Vegas Review Journal Vincent Bonsignore.

Sanders even posted the caption “legendary” in his post. But again, many flocked online to react to the theories behind the pic. Especially with both men clad in Raiders colors.

Online theories spark for Raiders QB Geno Smith and Shedeur Sanders 

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) scrambles away from Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) and throws for a touchdown in the first half at SoFi Stadium.
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

DraftKings emerged as one account reacting to the pic. They asked “teammates soon?” on its X account.

One Raiders fan started to visualize Sanders' playing style next to Smith.

Related Las Vegas Raiders NewsArticle continues below
Geno Smith surrounded by piles of cash.
Geno Smith’s net worth in 2025
2025 NFL Draft prospects Ashton Jeanty, Xavier Restrepo, and Trey Amos in Raiders jerseys with an NFL draft background.
Las Vegas Raiders 5-round post-free agency frenzy 2025 NFL mock draft, per PFN simulator
Patriots logo behind SILHOUETTE of former Raiders safety Marcus Epps. Money falling from sky, indicating free agency. Background is Gillette Stadium.
Patriots bolster defense with $4.4 million signing

“Raiders QB room 2025?… Geno Smith’s play style is similar to Shedeur Sanders and he would be a perfect mentor for Shedeur,” the fan posted online.

Again, the eye-opening photo has many fans believing the Raiders will consider taking the Colorado star No. 6 overall. Even after pulling off the stunning Smith deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

Both men delivered astronomical stats during the college run. Smith starred for West Virginia from 2009 to 2012. He tossed 98 total touchdown passes and racked up 11,662 yards with 21 interceptions. Smith, though, dropped to the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft before landing with the New York Jets.

Sanders delivered a well-scrutinized career at both Jackson State and Colorado. He delivered 7,364 yards with 64 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and completed 71.8% of his throws.

But Sanders' own draft stock is taking its own tumble. The Colorado star has some mock drafts predicting he'll fall out of the top 10. NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein, however, predicted on Feb. 9 that Sanders will land with the AFC West franchise. Meanwhile, the New York Giants got urged to take Sanders at No. 3 on March 11.

April 25 just got a whole lot more intriguing for the Raiders. Thanks to Sanders' pic with the newest QB1 for Vegas.